- Shannon Vavra
- 20 mins ago
Former Yahoo CEO: I “sincerely apologize” for breach
Former Yahoo CEO Marissa Meyer, whose 5-year tenure at Yahoo was shaken by online breaches of user data, placing it at the top of the list of largest data breaches ever, told lawmakers Wednesday that she wants to "sincerely apologize to each and every one of our users," per CBS News.
Verizon, which recently acquired most of Yahoo, revealed last month the 2013 breach affected all 3 billion Yahoo user accounts, not just 1 billion as was originally disclosed in December last year.
