Former Yahoo CEO: I “sincerely apologize” for breach

Former Yahoo CEO Marissa Meyer, whose 5-year tenure at Yahoo was shaken by online breaches of user data, placing it at the top of the list of largest data breaches ever, told lawmakers Wednesday that she wants to "sincerely apologize to each and every one of our users," per CBS News.

Verizon, which recently acquired most of Yahoo, revealed last month the 2013 breach affected all 3 billion Yahoo user accounts, not just 1 billion as was originally disclosed in December last year.

New generation of Democrats emerges one year after Trump

Former President Barack Obama with Virginia's Democratic gubernatorial candidate Lt. Gov. Ralph Northam, Photo: AP Photo/Steve Helber

One year after President Trump was elected, Democrats have flipped 21 state legislature seats from red to blue and more Democratic women are running at every level than ever before.
Why it matters: This Democratic push (and subsequent victories) could bode well for the party as they try to find a handful of qualified candidates to take back the House and Senate in 2018, and to run against Trump in 2020.
A list of the new kids on the block:

  • Danica Roem became the first openly transgender woman elected to a state legislature seat, in Virginia's 13th district. She ousted the Republican incumbent who co-sponsored the "bathroom bill" that requires individuals to use public restrooms that correspond to their assigned gender at birth.
  • Joyce Craig is the first woman elected mayor in Queen City, the largest city in Manchester, New Hampshire.
  • Vi Lyles is the first African-American woman elected mayor in Charlotte, North Carolina.
  • Kathy Train became the first Asian-American woman elected to the House of Delegates in Virginia (and she won with 62% of the vote).
  • Melvin Carter is the first African-American mayor of St. Paul, Minnesota.
  • Dawn Adams is the first lesbian candidate elected to Virginia's House of Delegates.
  • Andrea Jenkins is the first openly transgender woman of color elected to the city council of a major U.S. city (Minneapolis).
  • Elizabeth Guzman and Hala Ayala are the first Latina delegates elected in Virginia.
  • Lee Carter became the first Democratic socialist delegate elected, ousting the Republican incumbent even after the state Democratic Party pulled their support from Carter.
  • Justin Fairfax, only the second African-American elected as lieutenant governor in Virginia, especially noteworthy after the white supremacist rallies in Charlottesville, Va., last summer.
  • Ravi Bhalla is the first Sikh-American elected as mayor in New Jersey.
  • Chris Hurst, whose girlfriend Alison Parker was gunned down in local TV, was elected as a delegate in Virginia, beating his Republican opponent Joseph Yost who was endorsed by the NRA.
  • Manka Dhingra won a Washington state Senate seat, giving the Democratic Party full control of the state government.
  • The last time Democrats picked up more than five House of Delegates seats in Virginia was in 1975; two years ago they picked up just one seat, but yesterday they picked up 14 seats (10 of which are held by women).

Go deeper: A look at the Dem super PAC that quietly helped 16 Democrats run in Virginia.


Featured

Footage of Texas shooting revealed execution-style killings

Sheriff Joe Tackitt walks by the front door of the First Baptist Church in Sutherland Springs, Texas where bullet holes have been marked by investigators. Photo: David J. Phillip / AP

A video recording of the massacre at the First Baptist Church in Sutherland Springs, Texas captured shooter Devin Kelley carrying out methodical, execution-style killings of his victims by shooting them in the head, the New York Times reports. Half of those killed on Sunday were young children.

Kelley arrived at the church with magazines capable of holding 400 rounds of ammunition, and though it is not clear how many shots he fired, he hit 46 people — 26 of them fatally. The church routinely recorded Sunday services and uploaded the footage to Youtube. Investigators were able to review footage of the attack by accessing that recording.

Go deeper: The victims of the attack; Full coverage of the investigation

Featured

Snap plunges after earnings miss

Shares in Snap are down almost 14% today after it announced an app redesign amid slower user growth.

Data: Money.net; Chart: Andrew Witherspoon / Axios

Go deeper: Full details of Snap's earnings report.

Featured

Senate won't release tax bill tomorrow

The Senate rollout will wait until a House committee is finished. Photo: Susan Walsh/AP

The Senate won't release its version of the GOP tax bill tomorrow, according to a senior GOP aide. Majority Leader Mitch McConnell said yesterday that the bill would come out on Thursday. The aide said this wasn't a delay, because the release of the Senate bill was always going to start after the House Ways and Means Committee finished marking up its bill.

Why this matters: Both chambers are on very tight timelines and trying to strike very difficult policy balances. Delaying introduction of the bill not only gives off the impression that things aren't going well (whether it's true or not), but also removes one more day that could have been spent getting the caucus on board with the bill.

Featured

Russia activated specific Twitter bots on Election Day 2016

From left, Facebook's General Counsel Colin Stretch, Twitter's Acting General Counsel Sean Edgett, and Google's Law Enforcement and Information Security Director Richard Salgado, are sworn in on Capitol Hill. Photo: Andrew Harnik / AP

Russian trolls in St. Petersburg tapped back into sleeper accounts, with stolen photos and fake backgrounds, to amplify support for Trump and negative takes on Hillary Clinton during Election Day 2016, according to The Daily Beast. The sleeper cell accounts pull less clout on Twitter than the most influential Russian trolls, with just about 5,000 followers each, and some with creation dates going as far back as 2009.

Why it matters: As The Daily Beast's Kevin Poulsen writes, "they churned along largely unnoticed, averaging two or three tweets a day, then perked up on Election Day." This means some of what the Twitter execs and other big tech execs may have to answer to is how to tackle smaller accounts that may fly under the radar, and not just fake, influential accounts that might be easier to spot.

Featured

Climate change is top concern among foreign policy experts: poll

The Pew Research Center came out with a report yesterday that compares public opinion in various countries against the views of a group of foreign policy experts. Climate was the top concern among the 547 policy experts surveyed about various "threats," with 70% calling it a "major" threat to their country. Other "threats" they were asked about included ISIS, cyberattacks from other countries and Russia's power.

Why it matters: The polling shows a substantial degree of agreement between public and expert opinion. The question about the threat of climate change is part of a wider international poll that Pew conducted this spring.

Data: Pew Research Center; Note: Foreign policy experts include invitees of the German Marshall Fund's annual Brussels Forum and alumni of the GMF's fellowship and educational programs, "Don't know" responses not included. Chart: Andrew Witherspoon / Axios

Featured

Apple plans to have augmented-reality headsets by 2020

With a photo of former Apple co-founder and CEO Steve Jobs projected in the background, Apple CEO Tim Cook kicks off the event for a new product announcement. Photo: Marcio Jose Sanchez / AP

Apple plans to have an augmented-reality headset complete by 2019, and ready to distribute by 2020, according to Bloomberg. While creating an in-house chip to power the AR headset, and a new operating system ("rOS"), engineers are also experimenting with feature like virtual meeting rooms and 360-degree video playback.

Why it matters: Apple CEO Tim Cook said on a recent earnings call that AR "is going to change the way we use technology forever." And while a team was assembled years ago to begin working on AR-related projects, Cook told the Independent that he doesn't care about being first, he cares about being the best.

Featured

Aetna working with Apple on health and fitness apps

Photo: Paul Sakuma Photography

Aetna plans to give away Apple Watches to more than 500,000 of its members next year and is working with the tech giant to develop a variety of health and fitness apps.

Why it matters: While smartphones are considered a must-have device for most Americans, smartwatches are still seen as luxuries. If Aetna can prove the devices save money on health costs it could dramatically expand demand for such devices and open up the possibility of someone other than consumers footing the bill.

CEO Mark Bertolini says Aetna presented Apple with a list of the top drivers of health costs and the two companies have been working together on apps that can it can use to provide incentives to make healthier choices. Aetna workers are co-located at Apple's offices in Cupertino, he said, as the company looks to have a variety of apps ready in time for the Jan. 1 start of the Apple Watch pilot program.

"If we can make it work it will be well worth it for us to give everybody an Apple Watch but we've got to get the technology right," Bertolini said Tuesday while speaking at the Techonomy conference in Half Moon Bay, Calif.

CNBC reported in August that Apple and Aetna were having talks on how to expand a program that gave free watches to Aetna's employees.

Separately: Bertolini said he wants health care to look more like the Apple Store.

Show less
Featured

Murdochs weigh break-up of media empire

Photo: Jason Reed, Pool / AP

"Talks with Disney over sale of key TV and movie assets could signal end of an era for the media moguls," per the Financial Times,

Why it matters: "The Murdochs have started a process that could lead to the dismantling of a company that took decades to assemble."

The juice:

  • "Rupert Murdoch is not used to hoisting the white flag of surrender. Yet his willingness to explore a break-up of 21st Century Fox and discuss the sale of prime film and television assets to Walt Disney suggests that, at the age of 86, the media mogul may have lost his appetite for a fight."
  • "The talks were initiated by Disney and its chief executive, Bob Iger."
  • "[B]y even entertaining the discussions, Mr Murdoch and his sons, Lachlan and James, have effectively put Fox on the block, a target for content-hungry companies such as Verizon, the telecoms group, and the John Malone-backed Charter Communications."
  • "The media landscape is already in a period of profound structural change. ... Still, the prospect of Mr Murdoch and his sons contemplating a sale of Fox's prized movie studio, cable channels and international investments — such as Sky — has stunned investors."
Show less
Featured

Trump aide Keith Schiller testified on Russia probe

Keith Schiller wrangles the press pool in the Oval Office in May. Photo: Andrew Harnik / AP

The N.Y. Times' Maggie Haberman once called longtime aide Keith Schiller "the ultimate emotional binky for Trump."

Why it matters: Schiller's closed-door testimony to the House Intelligence Committee yesterday was one of the most vivid signs yet of how deeply the Russia investigations are penetrating the president's inner circle.

The details:

  • Schiller was Trump's bodyguard in New York and became White House director of Oval Office operations, but left in September.
  • Per CNN, Schiller yesterday denied "the salacious claims about Trump's 2013 trip to Moscow that appeared in the opposition research Russia dossier about Trump."
  • "Schiller ... [told] lawmakers repeatedly that he could not recall or was not aware a number of potential Russia connections with Trump associates."
  • Why he matters, from Politico's Annie Karni: "When friends and advisers outside the West Wing wanted to share a news article, gossip or advice with ... Trump, they would be advised to 'send it to Keith, he'll get it to me.'"
  • Schiller knows "how to manage the president's moods, his diet, what triggers him and what soothes him."
Show less
Featured

Trump to Democrats: the tax plan is bad for me

Sen. Joe Manchin (D-W.Va.) does a phone interview with a news outlet in a sunny corridor at the Capitol on Oct. 17. J. Scott Applewhite / AP

When a dozen Senate Democrats met with two White House officials at the Library of Congress yesterday to discuss tax reform, President Trump called in from South Korea. Sen. Joe Manchin (D-W.Va.) had convinced his party colleagues to hear the pitch from White House economic adviser Gary Cohn and congressional liaison Marc Short, who asked the Dems for advice.

Inside the room: When Trump rang in, Cohn put him on speaker. The president said the tax bill was awful for rich people, and repeated a line he has used about his accountant telling him it's a bad bill for him. The meeting went well enough that the group plans to meet again next week.

