Scoop: Marigold seeds growth with fresh funds

Erin Brodwin

Illustration: Gabriella Turrisi/Axios

Marigold Health, a behavioral health company with a unique approach to substance use disorder, received $6 million in fresh financing led by KdT Ventures and Felicis Ventures, sources tell Axios.

Why it matters: Behavioral health startups are seeing a spike in investor interest as issues like pandemic-era burnout and job loss contribute to a rise in anxiety and depression, and Marigold is the latest example.

In January alone, deals in the space included:

  • Silicon Valley-based Lyra raised $235 million and acquired ICAS World, tipping its valuation to $5.56 billion.
  • San Francisco- and London-based Big Health collected $75 million, bringing its total raised funds to just under $130 million.
  • New York-based Mantra Health, whose services are focused on students, raised $22 million after being founded last year.

How it works: Marigold's approach is distinct from the majority of behavioral health offerings on the market.

  • The company gives people access to text-based, peer-monitored, anonymous group therapy and uses a combination of natural language processing and machine learning to keep tabs on client progress.
  • That can be an appealing onramp for people who might not have access to other evidence-based treatments for SUD, such as medication-assisted treatment, Jain tells Axios.
  • Marigold partners with providers including primary care clinics, substance use treatment providers and health systems, and Jain says the company has had a lot of success working with Medicaid plans.

Details: The company plans to use the seed financing to grow its peer workforce and to offer its services in three additional states — Maryland, Rhode Island, and Delaware — via new provider partnerships.

  • For example in Rhode Island, Marigold is teaming up with Wood River Health Services, a large provider of medical and social services, to help integrate mental health treatment into its primary care programs.
  • Flare Capital Partners, Epsilon Health Ventures, Tau Ventures, SpringTide Investments and Stand Together Ventures also participated in Marigold's seed round. 

The bottom line: As the virtual behavioral health sector continues to expand, different forms of therapy will gain increased attention from investors and providers. That includes but is by no means limited to:

  • Treatments based on cognitive behavioral therapy, the primary type of evidence-based therapy that Lyra and Big Health provide virtually.
  • Moderated peer support, the type of therapy Marigold is focused on.
  • “Groups increase the capacity of a single certified peer by an order of magnitude,” says Jain. “As we expand nationally, our goal is to build the most diverse and qualified peer workforce."

Erin Brodwin co-authors the Axios Pro Health Tech deals newsletter. Subscribe at AxiosPro.com.

Erin Doherty
8 mins ago - Politics & Policy

Over a dozen HBCUs get bomb threats on first day of Black History Month

Howard University in Washington, DC, on February 1, 2022. Photo: Mandel Ngan/AFP via Getty Images

At least 13 historically Black colleges and universities on Tuesday closed campus or cancelled classes due to bomb threats on the first day of Black History Month.

The big picture: It was the second day this week and third in the last month that several HBCUs received such threats. By Tuesday afternoon, the majority of the schools had been cleared and no bombs had been found.

Ivana Saric
37 mins ago - Economy & Business

5 musicians boycotting Spotify over Joe Rogan controversy

Singer India.Arie performs on stage during the 2019 Black Girls Rock! at NJ Performing Arts Center on Aug. 25, 2019. Photo: Gilbert Carrasquillo/Getty Images

A growing number of musicians have recently announced they are removing their music from Spotify over COVID-19 misinformation on Joe Rogan's podcast.

Driving the news: They join Neil Young, who last week became the first high-profile artist to boycott Spotify because of content moderation issues.

Emily Peck
Updated 1 hour ago - Technology

The most common letters in Wordle

Expand chart
Reproduced from Christopher Ingraham, the Why Axis; Chart: Kavya Beheraj/Axios

Ta-da! The most common letters used in Wordle are E R A O T, according to an analysis of 221 games from Christopher Ingraham, a former Washington Post reporter.

Context: Invented by Josh Wardle, a software engineer in Brooklyn, to amuse his friends and partner, Wordle has become a daily obsession for many ( 🙋). The New York Times just paid in the "low-seven figures" to acquire the game.

