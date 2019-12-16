Mariah Carey's "All I Want for Christmas Is You" tops Billboard chart 25 years after release

Mariah Carey's "All I Want for Christmas Is You," originally released in 1994, topped the Billboard Hot 100 for the first time this week.

Why it matters: The 25-year wait from the song's release to its place at No. 1 is the longest in Billboard history. It also adds to Carey's personal chart records — the song is now her 19th No. 1 (the most among solo artists; and overall trailing only The Beatles' 20) and her 80th week at No. 1 (Rihanna is closest at 60). It's also the first holiday No. 1 since The Chipmunks' "The Chipmunk Song" in 1959.

