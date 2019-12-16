Stories

Mariah Carey's "All I Want for Christmas Is You" tops Billboard chart 25 years after release

Mariah Carey Christmas Factory during the grand opening Of Sugar Factory American Brasserie
Mariah Carey during the grand opening of Sugar Factory American Brasserie, Sept. 6, 2017. Photo: Mat Hayward/Getty Images for Sugar Factory American Brasserie

Mariah Carey's "All I Want for Christmas Is You," originally released in 1994, topped the Billboard Hot 100 for the first time this week.

Why it matters: The 25-year wait from the song's release to its place at No. 1 is the longest in Billboard history. It also adds to Carey's personal chart records — the song is now her 19th No. 1 (the most among solo artists; and overall trailing only The Beatles' 20) and her 80th week at No. 1 (Rihanna is closest at 60). It's also the first holiday No. 1 since The Chipmunks' "The Chipmunk Song" in 1959.

Go deeper: Generation Z knows how to own the pop charts

Music