Rubio: "We don't have enough information" on coronavirus origins

Sen. Marco Rubio (R-Fla.), a member of the Senate Intelligence Committee, told "Axios on HBO" that there isn't yet enough information to determine whether or not the coronavirus outbreak resulted from an accident at a Chinese lab.

What he's saying: "I'm not ruling out that it could be a lab accident, and some experts have not ruled it out either," said Rubio. "Though I can't prove it and no one can because we don't have enough information to disprove it or prove it."

The backstory: Rubio expressed far less certainty than some top U.S. officials have in recent statements.

  • President Trump said on April 30 that he has a "high degree of confidence" that the outbreak originated in a lab accident in China.
  • Secretary of State Mike Pompeo said on May 3 that there was "enormous evidence" that a lab accident was to blame for the epidemic.

Why it matters: U.S. allies with access to shared intelligence have said it is "highly unlikely" that a lab accident was the cause, fueling concern that the U.S. government might be pushing the theory for geopolitical reasons.

  • Based on scientific evidence, the leading theory is still that the virus originated in a bat and spread to humans via an intermediary animal.

Bat-borne coronavirus researcher speaks out after Trump administration cuts funds

The Wuhan Institute of Virology in China's central Hubei province on April 17. Photo: Hector Retamal/AFP via Getty Images

An American scientist told CBS' "60 Minutes" Sunday his group's grant for a years-long project with the Wuhan Institute of Virology was stopped following unproven claims that the novel coronavirus is manmade or escaped from a Chinese government lab.

Driving the news: Peter Daszak, president of the nonprofit EcoHealth Alliance, said the National Institutes of Health told him two weeks ago funding was canceled "for convenience and it doesn't fit within the scope of NIH's priorities." The decision came after President Trump said on April 17 he was looking into claims that the Obama administration had given the group a grant of $3.7 million, vowing to "quickly" end it.

World coronavirus updates

Data: The Center for Systems Science and Engineering at Johns Hopkins; Map: Axios Visuals

New Zealand will lift some of the world's strictest lockdown measures this week with the country on track to eliminate the novel coronavirus, Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern said at a briefing Monday as she announced a gradual move to alert level 2.

By the numbers: COVID-19 has infected over 4.1 million people and killed 282,000 worldwide as of early Monday, per Johns Hopkins data. More than 1.3 million people have recovered from the virus. The U.S. has reported the most cases (over 1.3 million from 8.7 million tests), followed by Spain (over 224,000).

Trump contradicts health officials on who can get a coronavirus test

President Trump claimed at a press briefing Monday that any American who "wants" a coronavirus test can get one — contradicting his testing coordinator Adm. Brett Giroir, who just moments earlier said that tests are mostly reserved for people who "need" one because they present symptoms or are participating in contact tracing.

Why it matters: Trump used the briefing largely to celebrate the country's success in ramping up testing capacity, at one point boasting that "we have met the moment and we have prevailed" in regards to testing. But questions still remain about how Americans will be able to safely return to work if asymptomatic people don't have access to testing.

