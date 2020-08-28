In photos: Thousands gather at Lincoln Memorial to protest police brutality

Thousands marched at the Lincoln Memorial Friday, on the 57th anniversary of Martin Luther King, Jr.'s "I Have a Dream" speech, in solidarity for racial justice and police reform.

Why it matters: Demonstrations in support of the Black Lives Matter movement have exploded across the U.S. The families of George Floyd, Breonna Taylor, Eric Garner and Jacob Blake spoke at the podium Friday asking for equality and justice for their loved ones.

Rev. Al Sharpton coordinated the event after Floyd's death alongside Martin Luther King III and the National Action Network, called the "Commitment March: Get Your Knee Off Our Necks."

The organization expected tens of thousands of attendees, but many groups from far-away states canceled due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

What they're saying:

Jacob Blake's sister said, "Black America: I hold you accountable. You must stand. You must fight. But not with violence and chaos, with self love."

Sharpton: "We will speak against the looting, but when will you speak against wrong police shooting?"

Martin Luther King III: "We shouldn't have to risk our lives to cast our votes. We need to be able to do what President Trump does — vote safely by mail."

Jacob Blake Sr., father of Jacob Blake, Jr., speaks at the Lincoln Memorial. Photo: Jacquelyn Martin/POOL/AFP via Getty Images

Rev. Al Sharpton, founder and president of National Action Network. Photo: Jacquelyn Martin/POOL/AFP via Getty Images

A man walks in the Reflecting Pool. Photo: Jacquelyn Martin/POOL/AFP via Getty Images

Photo: Drew Angerer/Getty Images