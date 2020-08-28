29 mins ago - Politics & Policy

In photos: Thousands gather at Lincoln Memorial to protest police brutality

"Commitment March: Get Your Knee Off Our Necks" protest against racism and police brutality. Photo: Eric Baradat/AFP via Getty Images

Thousands marched at the Lincoln Memorial Friday, on the 57th anniversary of Martin Luther King, Jr.'s "I Have a Dream" speech, in solidarity for racial justice and police reform.

Why it matters: Demonstrations in support of the Black Lives Matter movement have exploded across the U.S. The families of George Floyd, Breonna Taylor, Eric Garner and Jacob Blake spoke at the podium Friday asking for equality and justice for their loved ones.

Rev. Al Sharpton coordinated the event after Floyd's death alongside Martin Luther King III and the National Action Network, called the "Commitment March: Get Your Knee Off Our Necks."

  • The organization expected tens of thousands of attendees, but many groups from far-away states canceled due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

What they're saying:

  • Jacob Blake's sister said, "Black America: I hold you accountable. You must stand. You must fight. But not with violence and chaos, with self love."
  • Sharpton: "We will speak against the looting, but when will you speak against wrong police shooting?"
  • Martin Luther King III: "We shouldn't have to risk our lives to cast our votes. We need to be able to do what President Trump does — vote safely by mail."
Jacob Blake Sr., father of Jacob Blake, Jr., speaks at the Lincoln Memorial. Photo: Jacquelyn Martin/POOL/AFP via Getty Images
Rev. Al Sharpton, founder and president of National Action Network. Photo: Jacquelyn Martin/POOL/AFP via Getty Images
A man walks in the Reflecting Pool. Photo: Jacquelyn Martin/POOL/AFP via Getty Images
Photo: Drew Angerer/Getty Images
Guests gather for the March on Washington. Photo: Drew Angerer/Getty Images

Jacob Knutson
18 hours ago - Politics & Policy

Over 1,000 guests pack into White South Lawn for RNC

Protesters gathered in Black Lives Matter plaza and people attending Trump's acceptance speech in Washington D.C. on Aug. 27. Photos: Left, Olivier Douliery/AFP via Getty Images; right, Saul Loeb/AFP via Getty Images

President Trump will officially accept the Republican nomination for president before a crowd of more than 1,000 people on the White House South Lawn Thursday night. Meanwhile, demonstrators gathered outside in Lafayette Park to protest his administration.

Why it matters: The president's re-election campaign and the Republican National Convention have essentially transformed the South Lawn of the White House into a political stage.

Gigi SukinRebecca FalconerOrion Rummler
Updated Aug 27, 2020 - Science

In photos: Historic California wildfires ravage over 1 million acres

Firefighters monitor a backfire as they work the Walbridge fire in Armstrong Redwoods State Reserve protecting the heritage trees in Guerneville, Calif. on Aug. 25. Carlos Avila Gonzalez/The San Francisco Chronicle via Getty Images)

Health and Human Services (HHS) Secretary Alex Azar declared a public health emergency in California Wednesday, as hundreds of fires raze over 1.4 million acres in a natural disaster that's seen over 100,000 people placed on evacuation orders.

The big picture: At least seven deaths have been reported and dozens of properties razed amid dismal air quality. The fires have brought another crisis to a state reporting the most coronavirus infections in the country.

Rebecca Falconer
Aug 27, 2020 - Sports

In photos: Sports grind to a halt as players protest Jacob Blake shooting

After the WNBA announcement of the postponed games for the evening, the Washington Mystics in Palmetto, Florida, each wear white T-shirts with seven bullets on the back protesting the shooting of Jacob Blake. Photo: by Julio Aguilar/Getty Images

The Milwaukee Bucks' boycott of their playoff game over the police shooting of Jacob Blake, a Black man, in Kenosha, Wisconsin, prompted the NBA to postpone all games scheduled for Wednesday night and triggered a wave action in other sports.

The big picture: Quick to follow suit were the Women's National Basketball Association and Major League Soccer matches. In baseball, the Milwaukee Brewers called off their game against the Cincinnati Reds, the Seattle Mariners voted against playing the San Diego Padres and the Los Angeles Dodgers-San Francisco Giants game was also postponed.

