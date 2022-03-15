March Madness betting expected to set record
With legal sports betting markets in 30 states plus Washington, D.C., this year's March Madness will generate the most betting in tournament history.
By the numbers: An estimated 45 million Americans could combine to wager $3.1 billion on the 2022 men's tournament, according to the American Gaming Association.
- 36.5 million of those Americans (81%) plan to wager via bracket contests, while 20.9 million (46%) expect to bet outside of brackets.
Yes, but: 76% of the money wagered will go towards non-bracket bets. That's up from 55% last year — evidence that bettors are engaging in more single-game betting alongside their traditional bracket pools.
State(s) of play: 29 million more Americans can legally bet this year compared to last, with legal markets launching in Arizona, Connecticut, Louisiana, Maryland, North Dakota, South Dakota, Washington, Wisconsin and Wyoming.