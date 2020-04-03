1 hour ago - Economy & Business

U.S. sheds 701,000 jobs in March

Courtenay Brown
Data: Bureau of Labor Statistics; Chart: Axios Visuals

The U.S. economy shed 701,000 jobs in March, ending a decade-long stretch of job gains, according to government data gathered before many states instituted economy-shutting measures to contain the coronavirus outbreak.

The big picture: It's a way bigger job loss than economists expected the report to pick up — and it still understates the unprecedented turmoil that the job market is currently facing.

  • The unemployment rate jumped to 4.4% from 3.5% — the biggest monthly increase since January 1975.

Between the lines: The economic situation has changed so drastically in recent weeks that what's typically one of the most significant economic reports is too stale to say anything new about the economy.

  • Economists estimate the unemployment rate is currently far higher, given the nearly 10 million Americans that have filed jobless claims in recent weeks.

A staggering stat: Job losses in the leisure and hospitality sector — a category that includes restaurants and bars — alone accounted for 65% of the job declines last month.

The bottom line: "We already know that the fall in employment is apocalyptic. The survey data will eventually catch up to that reality," Diane Swonk, economist at Grant Thornton, wrote this week.

Go deeper

Dion Rabouin

The coronavirus jobs apocalypse is here

Illustration: Aïda Amer/Axios

The number of Americans filing for unemployment benefits jumped to its highest level in two years for the week ending March 14, but that was nothing compared to the absolutely historic wave of job losses economists see coming.

The state of play: Goldman Sachs predicts that more than 2 million Americans will file for unemployment claims by next week, pointing to "an unprecedented surge in layoffs this week."

Go deeperArrowUpdated Mar 20, 2020 - Economy & Business
Dion Rabouin

Why March's private jobs report was worse than advertised

Illustration: Aïda Amer/Axios

Job losses over the past month have likely been worse than even some of the more extreme economic estimates, and are expected to get worse.

Driving the news: Led by small businesses, U.S. companies cut payrolls by 27,000 in early March, ADP's latest private payrolls report showed Wednesday, in a surge of cuts that predated many municipalities' mandated business closures.

Go deeperArrowApr 2, 2020 - Economy & Business
Courtenay Brown

Jobless claims spike to another weekly record amid coronavirus crisis

Data: U.S. Labor Department via FRED; Chart: Andrew Witherspoon/Axios

6.6 million people filed for unemployment last week, a staggering number that eclipses the record set just days ago amid the coronavirus pandemic, according to government data released Thursday.

Why it matters: Efforts to contain the outbreak are continuing to create a jobs crisis, causing the sharpest spikes in unemployment filings in American history.

Go deeperArrowApr 2, 2020 - Economy & Business