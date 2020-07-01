1 hour ago - Politics & Policy

Gun violence groups team up on voting rights initiatives

Gun violence groups March for Our Lives and Brady and Team Enough released an action plan Wednesday to help improve voter registration, mail-in and absentee voting and voter access within Black and Latinx communities across the country.

Why it matters: The partnership along with LeBron James' "More than a Vote" organization is connecting the surge who have supported the Black Lives Matter movement and protested police brutality in recent weeks with their messaging on voting laws and voter suppression.

The big picture: States in the past 10 years have enacted voter restrictions that disproportionately disenfranchise racial minorities, according to the Brennan Center for Justice.

What they're saying: "Racist and discriminatory voter suppression is rampant. And let's be clear, it is no accident that the communities most affected by gun violence — namely Black and Latinx communities — face the greatest barriers to the ballot box," the groups said in a joint statement.

  • "Following the murders of Black Americans like Breonna Taylor, Ahmaud Arbery, George Floyd, and Rayshard Brooks, more and more Americans are beginning to understand that our everyday policies and institutions are entrenched in systemic racism. And that includes our nation’s voting laws."

What's happening: The coalition is bridging the gap by helping Americans tap into what they want and what they end up getting when it comes to policy.

  • The state and local chapters are dispensing tool kits aimed at helping voting rights in 10 states: Arizona, Colorado, Florida, Georgia, Michigan, Nevada, North Carolina, Pennsylvania, Texas and Wisconsin.
  • The kits will provide people in those states information on where to vote, how to vote and landing pages specific to governors' and mayors' policies, phone numbers and contact information.

Jonathan Swan
23 mins ago - Politics & Policy

Scoop: Trump regrets Kushner advice

Kushner and White House chief of staff Mark Meadows walk on the south lawn of the White House June 23. Photo: Drew Angerer/Getty Images

President Trump has told people in recent days that he regrets following some of son-in-law and senior adviser Jared Kushner's political advice — including supporting criminal justice reform — and will stick closer to his own instincts, three people with direct knowledge of the president's thinking tell Axios.

Behind the scenes: One person who spoke with the president interpreted his thinking this way: "No more of Jared's woke s***." Another said Trump has indicated that following Kushner's advice has harmed him politically.

Updated 1 hour ago - Politics & Policy

Coronavirus dashboard

  1. Global: Total confirmed cases as of 11 a.m. ET: 10,507,983 — Total deaths: 512,071 — Total recoveries — 5,383,474Map.
  2. U.S.: Total confirmed cases as of 11 a.m. ET: 2,636,856 — Total deaths: 127,427 — Total recoveries: 720,631 — Total tested: 32,206,245Map.
  3. Public health: The coronavirus lessons of California — Vaccine from Pfizer and BioNTech on the right track, early data show.
  4. Business: The private sector added 2.4 million jobs in June — The future of the Paycheck Protection Program.
  5. Climate: Communities of color hit by coronavirus already face higher exposure to pollution.
Dan Primack
1 hour ago - Economy & Business

The future of the Paycheck Protection Program

The Senate last night voted to extend the application period for Paycheck Protection Program loans through August 8, just hours before it was set to expire.

Why it matters: There's still over $130 billion in PPP funds available, which could help small businesses pay overhead and keep employees on payroll. It also could help independent contractors like Uber drivers.

