2 hours ago - World

Many plan to avoid planes and restaurants even after vaccine: poll

A poll of five countries — the U.S., U.K., Germany, Sweden and Japan — finds that concerns around getting sick or losing jobs are fading slightly, but realization is setting in that lives will be different even after the crisis abates.

Data: Kekst CNC; Note: Exact question wording was "Assume that a vaccine against coronavirus is eventually developed and rolled out universally. After the coronavirus crisis is over, how do you expect your own lifestyle to be different to your lifestyle before the outbreak?" Table: Axios Visuals

What to watch: More than one-in-five people in all five countries say that even after a vaccine is available, they will be less likely to travel by plane, use public transport and eat out at restaurants, according to polling from Kekst CNC, an international strategic communications firm, shared exclusively with Axios.

More from the survey:

  • Concerns about the effects of the crisis on jobs, finances and local economies are highest in the U.S. and lowest in Sweden.

In Germany, strong government actions likely contributed to the sharp decline in economic and health fears since the firm's previous poll a month ago.

  • Germany was the only country where respondents would like to see their national leader have more influence over the national response than they currently do.

Japanese people are the least content with their government’s response, by a big margin.

  • They're also most likely to say they expect the economy to collapse and to lose their job (39% for both).

While 51% of Germans and 65% of Brits agree that the government “is giving business the support it needs,” very few Japanese (13%) people agree. Results are mixed for Americans (44%) and Swedes (40%).

  • Brits (7%) and Germans (8%) were least likely to say they’d already lost their jobs (7%), and Americans most likely (19%).
  • Brits are by far the most likely to anticipate a long struggle, with 79% expecting their country to be dealing with the crisis a year from now, compared to 43% of Americans.

World coronavirus updates

Data: The Center for Systems Science and Engineering at Johns Hopkins; Map: Axios Visuals

New Zealand will lift some of the world's strictest lockdown measures this week with the country on track to eliminate the novel coronavirus, Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern said at a briefing Monday as she announced a gradual move to alert level 2.

By the numbers: COVID-19 has infected over 4.1 million people and killed 282,000 worldwide as of early Monday, per Johns Hopkins data. More than 1.3 million people have recovered from the virus. The U.S. has reported the most cases (over 1.3 million from 8.7 million tests), followed by Spain (over 224,000).

Coronavirus is obliterating outpatient care

Data: Bureau of Labor Statistics; Chart: Naema Ahmed/Axios

The health care industry lost more than 1.4 million jobs in April, and more than four out of five of those lost jobs were at dentists, doctors, chiropractors and other outpatient offices.

The big picture: Routine checkups, eye tests and teeth cleanings don't take precedence in a pandemic. But even as states reopen businesses and more clinics attempt to reschedule appointments, patients likely won't come back quickly.

Exclusive: Snapchat to offer in-app domestic violence support

Illustration: Sarah Grillo/Axios

Snapchat and Twilio are both announcing new efforts Monday to provide support for people affected by domestic violence and mental health concerns in response to a swell in demand during the COVID-19 outbreak.

Why it matters: Online services and crisis lines are being asked to shoulder a greater share of the burden of responding to people's needs at a moment when other types of direct service are harder to access.

