Sen. Joe Manchin, a Democrat from West Virginia, opted to sit on the Republicans' side of the House chamber during President Biden's first State of the Union address.

Why it matters: Manchin has been outspoken in recent days against what he has branded “hypocritical” policies on energy imports pursued by the Biden administration. N0netheless, he stood repeatedly with his fellow Democrats to applaud policies outlined by the president.

"While Americans decry what is happening in Ukraine, the United States continues to allow the import of more than half a million barrels per day of crude oil and other petroleum products from Russia during this time of war," Manchin said this week.

Manchin also reportedly did not stand with his fellow Democrats when the president spoke about an expanded child tax credit, a policy over which the senator has expressed serious qualms.

The details: Manchin was seen sitting between Sens. Mitt Romney (R-Utah) and Roger Wicker (R-Miss.). He was the only Democrat seen sitting with Republicans.