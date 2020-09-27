Manchin says he will oppose expanding Supreme Court if Democrats win Senate

Sen. Joe Manchin (D-W.V.) would oppose any move to expand the number of justices on the Supreme Court if Democrats won back the Senate and White House in the election, he told Jake Tapper on CNN's "State of the Union."

Driving the news: Democrats have floated adding more justices to the court as retaliation for Republicans rushing through another new justice for President Trump weeks before the 2020 election, after stalling President Obama's final nominee nine months before the 2016 election.

What he's saying: Manchin said he would not support the move because it's not in line with the Senate's reputation and history as the "most deliberate body."

"I'm not going to vote for anything that would cause, basically, not to be able to work in a bipartisan way," Manchin said. "That is not something I would support."

Manichin is one of the more conservative Democratic senators and comes from a state that Donald Trump easily won in 2016.

