Manchin endorses Murkowski's re-election bid

Democratic Sen. Joe Manchin of West Virginia on Sunday endorsed the re-election campaign of his Republican colleague Lisa Murkowski of Alaska.

Why it matters: Murkowski is one of seven Republicans who voted to convict former President Trump in his second impeachment trial, leading Trump to lambast her as "disloyal" and endorse her opponent.

What they're saying: "I'm endorsing my dear friend Lisa Murkowski. Alaska could only be so lucky to have her continue to serve them," Manchin said on CNN's "State of the Union."

"She knows I feel that way too, very strongly," he added after Murkowski thanked him.

"It's hypocritical to basically work with a person day in and day out and when they're in cycle, you're supposed to be against them because they have an R or D by their name."

"If these are good people I've worked with, and we've accomplished a lot, why in the world would I not want to work with them and continue to work with them?"

"If he's running, I'll endorse him," Murkowski later added of Manchin.

The big picture: This is not the fist time Manchin has expressed his support for Murkowski's re-election bid. Last April, Manchin said he would back Murkowski in her 2022 Senate race.