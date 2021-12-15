Sign up for our daily briefing

Malta becomes first European country to legalize recreational cannabis

Dried CBD flowers during a CBD Expo show. Photo: Samuel Boivin/NurPhoto via Getty Images

Malta became the first European country to allow the cultivation and consumption of cannabis for recreational use on Tuesday, Reuters reports.

Why it matters: The measure, which was approved with a 36-27 vote, is part of a global shift to decriminalizing cannabis.

Details: Adults will now be able to possess up to seven grams of cannabis and grow a maximum of four plants, per Reuters.

  • Smoking it in public is still against the law.
  • If someone is caught using the drug in front of a child, they could be fined up to 500 euros ($564).

What they're saying: Equality Minister Owen Bonnici has pushed back on accusations that the government is endorsing drug abuse.

  • "We are creating a system that gives people access to cannabis without being in touch with criminality and ensuring they obtain a clean product," Bonnici told Malta Today in October.

The big picture: Malta is positioning itself ahead of a growing trend in Europe.

  • In 2018, the Mediterranean country legalized the production of cannabis for research and medical use.
  • Luxembourg is also set to legalize growing cannabis plants, while Germany's new government had pledged to legalize consumption in licensed stores, according to the Washington Post.

Go deeper

Yacob Reyes
1 hour ago - Health

U.S. COVID death toll tops 800,000

Nancy Pelosi and other members of Congress participate in a moment of silence for the 800,000 American lives lost to COVID-19. Photo: Anna Moneymaker/Getty Images

The recorded number of coronavirus deaths in the United States surpassed 800,000 on Tuesday, according to data from Johns Hopkins University.

Why it matters: The figure comes amid fear that the newly-discovered Omicron variant, which was detected in the U.S. earlier this month, may drive up cases further. The U.S. went from 700,000 deaths to 800,000 in just over two months.

Go deeper (<1 min. read)Arrow
Shawna Chen
2 hours ago - Politics & Policy

Judge: Trump's tax returns can be released to Congress

Photo: Douglas P. DeFelice via Getty Images

A federal judge ruled Tuesday that former President Trump cannot shield his tax returns from congressional Democrats.

Why it matters: Trump's tax returns are the subject of an inquiry by the House Committee on Ways and Means. He has fought the release to the panel for over two years.

Go deeper (1 min. read)Arrow
Hope King
3 hours ago - Economy & Business

Companies race toward metaverse

Screenshots: Amber Vittoria for Applebee's; @RTFKTstudios

Companies are rushing to build for a metaverse — even as consumers are still trying to understand the concept.

Driving the news: Nike just acquired RTFKT, a developer of digital goods, including virtual sneakers and NFTs (non-fungible tokens). Meanwhile, Applebee’s is launching a new NFT every Monday this month, following White Castle’s move into crypto.

Go deeper (1 min. read)Arrow