House Democrats introduce resolution to ratify ERA to U.S. Constitution

Oriana Gonzalez

Rep. Carolyn Maloney (D-N.Y.). Photo: Tom Williams/CQ Roll Call

Reps. Carolyn Maloney (D-N.Y.) and Jackie Speier (D-Calif.) on Thursday introduced a resolution to recognize that the Equal Rights Amendment has met all legal requirements to be considered the 28th constitutional amendment.

Why it matters: If the resolution passes in both Congress chambers, the ERA would be officially added to the constitution and would guarantee legal gender equality under the Constitution.

  • The resolution is cosponsored by 133 House members.

State of play: A proposed amendment becomes part of the constitution after it is ratified by 38 states.

  • On Jan. 27, 2020, Virginia became the 38th state to ratify the ERA. The amendment states that it shall go into effect exactly two years after ratification.

Flashback: In January 2020, the Justice Department under the Trump administration issued a memo blocking the ERA from becoming law.

  • It argued at the time that the latest states to ratify the ERA — Virginia, Nevada and Illinois — cannot actually do so, because the 1982 deadline to ratify the ERA expired. Therefore, the National Archives would not be able to certify the amendment.
  • The House voted last year to eliminate the deadline.

Driving the news: The DOJ on Wednesday issued an opinion calling into question its 2020 memo, but did not rescind it. However, it stated that ERA's inclusion into the constitution will not be determined by the DOJ, but "by the courts and Congress."

  • The 2020 memo "is not an obstacle either to Congress’s ability to act with respect to ratification of the ERA or to judicial consideration of the pertinent questions."
  • Currently, there's ongoing litigation brought by the Virginia, Nevada and Illinois against the U.S. Archivist, David Ferriero, on the status of the ERA, the DOJ said.

President Biden on Thursday expressed his support for the ERA resolution, calling on Congress "to act immediately to pass a resolution recognizing ratification of the ERA."

  • "We must recognize the clear will of the American people and definitively enshrine the principle of gender equality in the Constitution. It is long past time that we put all doubt to rest," Biden said.
  • "No one should be discriminated against based on their sex — and we, as a nation, must stand up for full women’s equality."

What they're saying: "We’ve ratified the ERA; now it’s time to enshrine it in our Constitution. Women in America have continued to be victims of insidious discrimination and the Constitution has been an apologist for the bad behavior," Speier said in a statement.

  • The ERA "would ensure that all people who face discrimination on the basis of sex, sexual violence, workplace harassment, pregnancy discrimination, and unequal pay are finally given full and equal standing under the law," said Maloney.

Joann Muller, author of What's Next
Updated 25 mins ago - Technology

Pandemic gave cover to online dating scams

Illustration: Annelise Capossela/Axios

Crooked Casanovas used online dating scams to steal an estimated $500 million from lonely victims last year, according to a new analysis of government fraud data by Atlas VPN, an internet security provider.

Why it matters: The isolation of the lingering pandemic provided cover to fraudulent suitors who had an excuse for not meeting up in person even as they fleeced their would-be lovers out of gift cards, money — even cryptocurrency.

Axios
Updated 32 mins ago - Politics & Policy

Omicron dashboard

Illustration: Shoshana Gordon/Axios

  1. Health: Omicron is finally burning out — It's very difficult to get access to antiviral COVID treatments — Axios-Ipsos poll: Omicron's big numbersAnother wave of death — FDA limits use of Regeneron and Lilly antibody treatments.
  2. Vaccines: Pfizer begins clinical trial for Omicron-specific vaccine — The shifting definition of fully vaccinated.
  3. Politics: Navy discharges 45 sailors for refusing vaccine — Spotify to remove Neil Young's music after his Joe Rogan ultimatum — New York Supreme Court grants stay for indoor mask mandate.
  4. World: U.K. to lift travel testing requirement for fully vaccinated — Beijing Olympic Committee lowers testing threshold ahead of Games.
  5. Variant tracker
Barak Ravid, author of from Tel Aviv
42 mins ago - World

U.S. and Iran "in the ballpark" of a nuclear deal, Biden adviser says

Brett McGurk. Photo: Paul Morigi/Getty Images

White House Middle East coordinator Brett McGurk says the U.S. and Iran "are in the ballpark of a possible deal" to return to the 2015 nuclear agreement, but he “doesn’t want to put odds on it."

Why it matters: That's the most optimistic statement from the Biden administration since the nuclear talks resumed in Vienna last December. McGurk, who was speaking at a Carnegie Endowment event, didn’t explain the reasoning behind his assessment.

