30 mins ago - Economy & Business

Mall owners Simon and Brookfield to acquire JCPenney out of bankruptcy

Dan Primack, author of Pro Rata

Illustration: Aïda Amer/Axios

Simon Property Group (NYSE: SPG) and Brookfield Property Partners (Nasdaq: BPY) have tentatively agreed to acquire most of the retail operations of JCPenney, as part of a deal that will help the bankrupt retailer avoid liquidation.

Why it matters: The deal could save upwards of 70,000 jobs.

Details: The agreement values JCP at around $1.75 billion, with lenders putting up $300 million for both the company's distribution arm and ownership of 161 of its roughly 650 remaining stores. JCP also is in talks with Wells Fargo for $2 billion in new financing.

The bottom line: "Simon has already reached deals this year to save men’s suit maker Brooks Brothers and denim retailer Lucky Brand from bankruptcy, teaming up with the apparel licensing firm Authentic Brands Group to do so. It also previously teamed up with ABG and Brookfield to save Forever 21. Brookfield in May said it was planning to spend $5 billion to save retailers hurt by the pandemic," wrote CNBC reporter Lauren Thomas.

Dan Primack, author of Pro Rata
58 mins ago - Economy & Business

Tiffany and LVMH head to court

Photo: Cindy Ord/Getty Images

LVMH yesterday broke off its $16.2 billion engagement to Tiffany & Co., and then the two sides sprinted to file competing lawsuits in Delaware.

What we learned: The French government may have played a key role in the split, asking LVMH to delay the deal close for two months past the agreed-upon deadline.

Ina Fried, author of Login
1 hour ago - Technology

Smartphone cameras struggle to capture San Francisco's orange sky

An image of San Francisco's orange sky Wednesday, taken with a Samsung Galaxy Note 20. Photo: Ina Fried/Axios

The apocalyptic orange sky in San Francisco Wednesday was the talk of the town — and well beyond. However, many people found their efforts to capture the surreal images stymied, as their iPhones "corrected" the smoke-filled sky to a more natural hue.

The big picture: Smartphone cameras do a great job in many situations thanks to software that automatically tries to improve a shot's composition, focus, and settings like white and color balance. But those adjustments can also get in the way of capturing what's unique about some of life's most vivid images.

Ursula Perano
1 hour ago - Politics & Policy

Trump: Woodward saved virus quotes because "he knew they were good and proper answers"

Photo: Doug Mills-Pool/Getty Images

President Trump tweeted on Thursday that journalist Bob Woodward withheld recordings of Trump saying his strategy was to intentionally downplay the threat of the coronavirus in February and March because "he knew they were good and proper answers."

Driving the news: Woodward has come came under fire for saving the controversial quotes for the release of his book, excerpts of which were published on Wednesday. Critics argue that Woodward should have warned the public sooner, when Trump was claiming at press conferences that the virus would simply "disappear" and was similar to the flu.

