How MLB salary arbitration works

Data: MLB, media reports; Chart: Andrew Witherspoon/Axios

MLB's arbitration window has ended, closing the book on a strange part of the offseason that over-indexes on lawyers and sometimes leads to bad blood between player and club.

How it works: The process began in early December, hit another milestone in mid-January and finally ended this past Friday.

  • Non-tender deadline: By Dec. 2, teams had to decide whether to tender contract offers to their arbitration-eligible players (those with three to six years of service time, plus "Super Twos"). A record 59 players were non-tendered, immediately becoming free agents.
  • Arbitration deadline: By Jan. 15, players who were unhappy with the state of their negotiations could file for arbitration. Of the hundreds of players tendered contracts, just 13 failed to strike a deal.

Arbitration hearing: Both sides — usually represented by labor lawyers — present a salary number for the upcoming season, based on a combination of performance, intangibles, past compensation and current salaries for comparable players.

  • Process: First, the player's representative gets an hour to present its case. Then, a 15-minute break before the team gets an hour to do the same. Lastly, a 30-minute break to finalize counter-arguments before each side gets 30 minutes to present rebuttals.
  • Decision: After hearing the arguments, a panel of three independent arbitrators (also labor lawyers) has a day or two to deliberate and hand down its decision, which can be only the player's number or the team's, nothing in between.
  • Settling: Prior to the hearing — and in the day(s) between the hearing and ruling — the player and team can choose to settle. Historically, the team wins about 60% of the time.

Of note ... This was the first year since 2018 that a new arbitration record wasn't set. In 2019, Nolan Arenado won his case for $26 million; in 2020, Mookie Betts won his for $27 million.

  • Given how awkward these hearings can be — as the team's job is literally to point out the player's shortcomings — perhaps it's no coincidence that Arenado and Betts are no longer on those teams.
  • That's not to say arbitration is wholly evil. But it's worth considering how the process impacts the player-team relationship in the long run.

Ben Geman, author of Generate
38 mins ago - Energy & Environment

Interior nominee Deb Haaland looks to thread the needle on oil

Illustration: Aïda Amer/Axios

President Biden's pick for Interior secretary faces a balancing act as she defends limits on oil-and-gas development while responding to concerns that the initiatives — and her own policy views — threaten producing states.

Driving the news: Rep. Deb Haaland (D-N.M.) appears this morning before the Senate energy committee vetting her nomination and faces critical questioning from GOP members.

Barak Ravid, author of from Tel Aviv
Updated 2 hours ago - World

Blinken asks for Israeli help in facilitating COVID vaccines to the Palestinians

Photo: Jim Lo Scalzo/EPA/Bloomberg via Getty Images

Secretary of State Tony Blinken asked his Israeli counterpart in their phone call on Monday for Israel to facilitate the transfer of COVID-19 vaccines to the Palestinians in the West Bank and Gaza, Israeli officials told me.

Driving the news: On Tuesday, the Israeli prime minister’s office announced that Israel has decided to send a "symbolic amount" of vaccines to the Palestinian Authority and to several countries that have asked for assistance.

Bryan Walsh, author of Future
3 hours ago - Technology

Exclusive: New plan to expand online education for U.S. workers

Illustration: Annelise Capossela/Axios

2U, a major provider of remote college and professional training, is partnering with a company that works on education reimbursement to expand online schooling opportunities for U.S. workers, Axios has learned.

Why it matters: American workers need help affordably reskilling for the age of automation, but existing higher education opportunities often leave them unprepared and laden with debt. The new partnership aims to take advantage of remote education to meet workers where they are, with what they need.

