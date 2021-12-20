The mailbox gets a makeover for drone deliveries

Sign up for our daily briefing
Make your busy days simpler with Axios AM/PM. Catch up on what's new and why it matters in just 5 minutes.
Catch up on the day's biggest business stories
Subscribe to Axios Closer for insights into the day’s business news and trends and why they matter
Sign up for Axios Pro Rata
Dive into the world of dealmakers across VC, PE and M&A with Axios Pro Rata. Delivered daily to your inbox by Dan Primack and Kia Kokalitcheva.
Sports news worthy of your time
Binge on the stats and stories that drive the sports world with Axios Sports. Sign up for free.
Tech news worthy of your time
Get our smart take on technology from the Valley and D.C. with Axios Login. Sign up for free.
Get the inside stories
Get an insider's guide to the new White House with Axios Sneak Peek. Sign up for free.
Catch up on coronavirus stories and special reports, curated by Mike Allen everyday
Catch up on coronavirus stories and special reports, curated by Mike Allen everyday
Want a daily digest of the top Denver news?
Get a daily digest of the most important stories affecting your hometown with Axios Denver
Want a daily digest of the top Des Moines news?
Get a daily digest of the most important stories affecting your hometown with Axios Des Moines
Want a daily digest of the top Twin Cities news?
Get a daily digest of the most important stories affecting your hometown with Axios Twin Cities
Want a daily digest of the top Tampa Bay news?
Get a daily digest of the most important stories affecting your hometown with Axios Tampa Bay
Want a daily digest of the top Charlotte news?
Get a daily digest of the most important stories affecting your hometown with Axios Charlotte
Want a daily digest of the top Nashville news?
Get a daily digest of the most important stories affecting your hometown with the Axios Nashville newsletter.
Want a daily digest of the top Columbus news?
Get a daily digest of the most important stories affecting your hometown with the Axios Columbus newsletter.
Want a daily digest of the top Dallas news?
Get a daily digest of the most important stories affecting your hometown with the Axios Dallas newsletter.
Want a daily digest of the top Austin news?
Get a daily digest of the most important stories affecting your hometown with the Axios Austin newsletter.
Want a daily digest of the top Atlanta news?
Get a daily digest of the most important stories affecting your hometown with the Axios Atlanta newsletter.
Want a daily digest of the top Philadelphia news?
Get a daily digest of the most important stories affecting your hometown with the Axios Philadelphia newsletter.
Want a daily digest of the top Chicago news?
Get a daily digest of the most important stories affecting your hometown with the Axios Chicago newsletter.
Sign up for Axios NW Arkansas
Stay up-to-date on the most important and interesting stories affecting NW Arkansas, authored by local reporters
Want a daily digest of the top DC news?
Get a daily digest of the most important stories affecting your hometown with the Axios DC newsletter.
Dronedek's smart mailbox is wired to automatically receive drone deliveries. Photo: Dronedek
Your post-mounted mailbox could one day be replaced by a temperature-controlled smart box capable of receiving medicine, groceries and parcels by drone.
Why it matters: After the novelty of drone delivery wears off, people aren't going to run out of their homes to greet the whirring machines as they lower packages to the ground. Instead, they'll expect deliveries that are automated and secure.
What's happening: An Indiana company, Dronedek, has developed a patented, sensor-equipped receptacle it hopes will one day be as ubiquitous as today's letter box.
Details: It's about 4 feet tall and 2 feet square, with a lid that automatically opens when the drone arrives to drop off — or retrieve — a package.
- The secure door is heated and motorized for easy access, and there's a cushioned landing pad inside to prevent damage to packages.
- Individual compartments can be heated or cooled, and UV lights can disinfect parcels if needed.
- There's even a letter slot for traditional mail.
Inventor Dan O'Toole says his 2014 patent application, granted in 2017, beat Amazon and the U.S. Postal Service by just days.
- With $6.8 million in mostly crowdsourced funding, he's now planning for the first large-scale test of his concept in Lawrence, a suburb of Indianapolis.
- Within the next 18 months, Dronetek plans to roll out 4,000 boxes, he tells Axios.
How it works: The units currently cost $3,000 apiece, but Dronedek's goal is to reduce that to about $1,000.
- The company intends to give them free to early adopters, and then charge a $15 monthly subscription after a six-month trial period.
- Homeowners (or businesses) need to pay for installation, which could cost as much as $1,000 to add electrical power.
- The box can receive goods from any participating shipper, and users will receive an alert on the Dronedek app when a package is delivered.
- It can even serve as a charging port for drones between deliveries and can be equipped with emergency lights to aid first responders.
"Drones are the commodity. We're the gateway to every home and business in the world," O'Toole tells Axios, calling it a funnel technology to the last mile of delivery.
- By 2027, he's projecting $11.5 billion in revenue generated from customer subscriptions, shipper access fees and data collection.
Reality check: O'Toole is biting off a lot with his next-generation mailbox, and success is far from guaranteed.
- And while his patents seem valuable, Dronedek is not alone. In October, Mountain View, California-based Matternet introduced an automated drone landing pad in Switzerland.
State of play: For now, drones can't fly beyond the line of sight of the operator without a waiver, which limits any kind of regular delivery service until FAA rules are in place.
The bottom line: Drone package delivery is coming, but often overlooked is that there must be a receiving point for all those packages.