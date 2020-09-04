2 hours ago - Politics & Policy

Jimmy Carter says he's used absentee ballots for more than five years

Former U.S. President Jimmy Carter in Plains, Georgia on April 28, 2019. Photo: Paul Hennessy/NurPhoto via Getty Images

Former President Jimmy Carter released a statement in support of absentee ballots on Thursday, saying that he has "been using them for more than five years."

Driving the news: Attorney General Bill Barr in a CNN interview on Wednesday referenced a 2005 report from the Federal Election Reform, co-chaired by Carter, that said absentee ballots "remain the largest source of potential voter fraud," to argue that concerns about mail-in voting predate President Trump's push against it.

  • Barr also said in the interview that the Justice Department had indicted someone in Texas for collecting 1,700 ballots and using them to vote, which was inaccurate, a DOJ spokesperson later confirmed to the Washington Post.

What they're saying: The former president addressed the 2005 report in his May endorsement of mail-in ballots, the Carter Center said Thursday.

  • The report "found that where safeguards for ballot integrity are in place — for example in Oregon, where the entire state has voted by mail since 1998 — there was little evidence of voter fraud," the Center said.

The big picture: Election experts say there's a good chance the presidential race won't be decided on election night, and could drag on for days or more, because so many people plan to vote by mail to protect themselves from the coronavirus.

  • States that allow mail-in voting generally have a wide variety of security measures in place, including requirements that people request ballots with personal information like driver's license numbers.

The bottom line: Trump has made unsubstantiated claims suggesting that mail-in voting leads to widespread voter fraud.

Go deeper

Rashaan Ayesh
Sep 2, 2020 - Politics & Policy

USPS watchdog flags possible problems with timely process, delivery of election mail

Photo: Alexi Rosenfeld/Getty Images

The U.S. Postal Services' Office of the Inspector General found some unresolved issues within the agency that could impact its ability to efficiently process and deliver election mail with the general election just around the corner, according to an agency audit.

The big picture: More Americans than ever are expected to mail in their ballots in November's election as the coronavirus pandemic persists and voters aim to avoid possible exposure. The audit also comes as Democratic lawmakers worry that recent operational changes made by Postmaster General Louis DeJoy threaten the USPS' ability to handle the anticipated surge in mail-in ballots.

Go deeper (1 min. read)Arrow
Laurin-Whitney Gottbrath
12 hours ago - Politics & Policy

N.C. election board refutes Trump, reminds public voting twice is illegal

Photo: Sean Rayford/Getty Images

North Carolina's election board on Thursday was compelled to remind residents that voting twice is a felony, after President Trump suggested that voters should vote once by mail and again in person on Election Day.

What they're saying: "Attempting to vote twice in an election or soliciting someone to do so also is a violation of North Carolina law," Karen Brinson Bell, executive director of the North Carolina State Board of Elections, said in a statement.

Go deeper (1 min. read)Arrow
Rebecca Falconer
Updated Sep 3, 2020 - Politics & Policy

Trump suggests people in N.C. vote twice to test mail-in system

President Trump makes a speech at the U.S.S. Battleship North Carolina in Wilmington, N.C. Photo: Peter Zay/Anadolu Agency via Getty Images

President Trump suggested during a visit to North Carolina that people should vote once by mail and again in person during the election.

What he's saying: "Let them send it in and let them go vote, and if their system's as good as they say it is, then obviously they won’t be able to vote," he said. "If it isn't tabulated, they'll be able to vote. And that’s what they should do."

Go deeper (1 min. read)Arrow