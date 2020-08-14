Trump receives mail-in ballot in Florida

President Trump. Photo: Tasos Katopodis/Getty Images
Palm Beach County election officials sent President Trump and First Lady Melania Trump their mail-in ballots on Wednesday for Florida’s Aug. 18 primary election.
Why it matters: Both Trump and his wife voted by mail in the presidential primary in March, according to records cited by AP. Trump continues to sow distrust in the mail-in voting process as November's general election inches closer.
- The president previously said voting by mail poses the "biggest risk" to his re-election efforts and has claimed it leads to fraud with no evidence.