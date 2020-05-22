48 mins ago - Economy & Business

Augmented reality company Magic Leap raises $350 million in new funding

Magic Leap booth during Collision 2019 in Toronto, Canada. Photo: Sam Barnes/Sportsfile via Getty Images

Magic Leap, a Florida-based maker of augmented reality devices, raised $350 million in new funding, according to a company memo first reported on by Business Insider.

Why it matters: It puts a whole new spin on the company's name. Magic Leap previously raised nearly $3 billion, repeatedly missed product launch targets and then, once it did launch to critical cackles, almost no one wanted to buy.

  • Investors include ... well, we don't know. The company isn't saying, although CEO Rony Abovitz recently told employees that he was in investment talks with a health care company. Existing backers include Alibaba, Alphabet, Qualcomm Ventures, KKR, Fidelity, and Kleiner Perkins.

The bottom line: "It seems that the lavishly funded augmented reality company still plans to turn all of its focus to the enterprise, as previously announced — a move that puts it in more direct competition with the likes of Microsoft’s HoloLens," writes TechCrunch.

Small businesses left in limbo as Senate waits to pass PPP extension

Illustration: Sarah Grillo/Axios

The Senate failed millions of small businesses Thursday by ending its week without passing an extension to the number of weeks that PPP loan recipients have to use their funds.

Why it matters: People may lose their jobs while politicians dither.

50 mins ago - Politics & Policy

Biden: "You ain't black" if still deciding between me or Trump

Joe Biden defended on Friday his ties to the African American community during an interview with Charlamagne tha God on the radio show "The Breakfast Club," saying that "you ain't black" if "you have a problem figuring out whether you're for me or [President] Trump."

Why it matters: The show has become a popular venue for Democratic candidates to sell their message to black voters during this election cycle, given its young, diverse audience and wide syndication.

1 hour ago - Politics & Policy

U.S., Russia, EU and UN to discuss possible summit on Israel-Palestine

Mahmoud Abbas (L) with Vladimir Putin in 2018. Photo: Mikhail Metzel/TASS via Getty Images

Officials from the U.S., Russia, EU and UN will hold a video-conference today to discuss the possibility of an international meeting to restart the Israeli-Palestinian peace process, Western diplomats tell me.

Why it matters: The meeting comes amid escalating tensions, with Israel threatening to move forward with annexations in the West Bank and Palestinian leaders announcing the suspension of all agreements with Israel and the U.S., including on security coordination.

3 hours ago - World