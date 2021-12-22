Sign up for our daily briefing

Maersk buys pan-Asian warehouse operator for $3.6 billion

Dan Primack
Dan Primack, author of Pro Rata

Illustration: Brendan Lynch/Axios

A.P. Moller-Maersk, the world's largest container shipper by volume, agreed to buy pan-Asian warehouse operator LF Logistics for around $3.6 billion in cash. The sellers are Hong Kong-based logistics firm Li & Fung and Singapore sovereign wealth fund Temasek.

Why it matters: This reflects not only how Maersk has reaped billions in profit from the global supply chain crisis, but also how it's using some of that surplus to bulk up on landbound logistics for when shipping fees ease.

By the numbers: LF Logistics has more than 220 warehouses in 14 Asian countries, with around 10,000 employees. Its freight forwarding business is not included in the sale.

The bottom line: "Maersk has around 70,000 ocean customers that include U.S. retail chains, car makers, furniture suppliers, electronics makers and clothing importers. But less than a quarter of those customers use the company to move their goods from ports to warehouses and distribution centers." Ben Dummett & Costa Paris, WSJ

Go deeper

Bob Herman
Updated 8 mins ago - Health

Rethinking the COVID isolation period

Illustration: Aïda Amer/Axios

Health care experts believe the CDC needs to shorten its guidance for a 10-day isolation period for fully vaccinated people who test positive for COVID-19 — or else hospitals will face even more severe shortages of staff as the Omicron variant takes hold.

The bottom line: "Mandatory 10-day isolation is going to make things really difficult for essential services," tweeted Aaron Carroll, chief health officer at Indiana University.

Go deeper (1 min. read)Arrow
Yacob Reyes
2 hours ago - World

NHL players won't participate in Beijing Olympics due to COVID

Photo: Codie McLachlan/Getty Images

The NHL announced Wednesday that the league's players will not participate in the 2022 Beijing Olympics.

Why it matters: The move comes amid a surge in coronavirus infections, largely driven by the newly discovered Omicron variant, and after the league announced that it would briefly postpone all NHL games through Christmas.

Go deeper (1 min. read)Arrow
Kendall Baker, author of Sports
4 hours ago - Sports

Sports leagues learn to live with COVID

Expand chart
Data: CDC; Chart: Baidi Wang/Axios

Throughout the pandemic, sports have often been at the forefront of America's response. That remains true as 2022 approaches — though health experts are split on how leagues are handling Omicron's spread.

Driving the news: The NFL responded to a recent surge in cases by limiting, rather than expanding, testing protocols. Moving forward, fully vaccinated players will only be tested if they show symptoms.

Go deeper (2 min. read)Arrow