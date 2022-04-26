Madison Cawthorn caught with gun at airport security

Rep. Madison Cawthorn (R-N.C.) on Tuesday was cited for traveling with a gun at a security checkpoint at Charlotte Douglas International Airport, according to the Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department.

The big picture: This is the second time Cawthorn has been caught with a gun at an airport. He was stopped in February 2021 for trying to go through security with a gun at the Asheville airport, the Charlotte Observer reports.

Driving the news: Transportation Security Administration officers "located" a gun in a bag on Tuesday and called airport police, the police department wrote on Twitter.