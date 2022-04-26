Skip to main content
2 hours ago - Politics & Policy

Madison Cawthorn caught with gun at airport security

Erin Doherty
Rep. Madison Cawthorn (R-NC) heads to a closed intelligence briefing at the U.S. Capitol Visitors Center on February 03, 2022 in Washington, DC.
Rep. Madison Cawthorn at the U.S. Capitol Visitors Center on Feb. 3. Photo: Chip Somodevilla/Getty Images

Rep. Madison Cawthorn (R-N.C.) on Tuesday was cited for traveling with a gun at a security checkpoint at Charlotte Douglas International Airport, according to the Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department.

The big picture: This is the second time Cawthorn has been caught with a gun at an airport. He was stopped in February 2021 for trying to go through security with a gun at the Asheville airport, the Charlotte Observer reports.

Driving the news: Transportation Security Administration officers "located" a gun in a bag on Tuesday and called airport police, the police department wrote on Twitter.

  • "Responding CMPD officers identified the owner of the bag containing the firearm as David Madison Cawthorn," per the department.
  • Cawthorn was issued a citation for possession of a dangerous weapon on city property by the Charlotte Mecklenburg Police.
  • "Mr. Cawthorn was released, and the CMPD took possession of the firearm, which is normal procedure," the department said.
Go deeper