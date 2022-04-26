Madison Cawthorn caught with gun at airport security
Rep. Madison Cawthorn (R-N.C.) on Tuesday was cited for traveling with a gun at a security checkpoint at Charlotte Douglas International Airport, according to the Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department.
The big picture: This is the second time Cawthorn has been caught with a gun at an airport. He was stopped in February 2021 for trying to go through security with a gun at the Asheville airport, the Charlotte Observer reports.
Driving the news: Transportation Security Administration officers "located" a gun in a bag on Tuesday and called airport police, the police department wrote on Twitter.
- "Responding CMPD officers identified the owner of the bag containing the firearm as David Madison Cawthorn," per the department.
- Cawthorn was issued a citation for possession of a dangerous weapon on city property by the Charlotte Mecklenburg Police.
- "Mr. Cawthorn was released, and the CMPD took possession of the firearm, which is normal procedure," the department said.