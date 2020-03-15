11 mins ago - Politics & Policy

Exclusive: Madeleine Westerhout to release Oval Office memoir

Jonathan Swan

Cover: Center Street

Madeleine Westerhout, who spent 2½ years as President Trump's Oval Office gatekeeper, will release a frank memoir on Aug. 11 about one mistake that cost her one of the world's most fascinating jobs.

Details: Westerhout, former Director of Oval Office Operations, plans a searing description of a "momentary lapse in judgment that occurred because of too much wine at a dinner."

Westerhout will recount an "off-the-record" dinner with reporters on the road — an age-old White House tradition. Hers had a disastrous fallout when word of what was discussed over drinks got back to the West Wing.

  • Center Street, the publisher, said she plans to hold "accountable the reporters who, according to the author, broke their agreement."
  • The title: "Off the Record."

Westerhout said: "With so many books out there that have attacked President Trump, I feel it is important to share what I see as the other side — the truth —about the man who is a kind and generous boss, a great leader for our country, and someone I grew to deeply admire."

Mike Allen

Kenan Thompson and Hasan Minhaj to headline White House Correspondents' Dinner

Kenan Thompson on "SNL" in 2018. Photo: Rosalind O'Connor/NBC via Getty Images

Kenan Thompson, the longest-tenured "Saturday Night Live" cast member, will host the White House Correspondents' Association dinner on April 25.

And Hasan Minhaj — host of Netflix’s "Patriot Act with Hasan Minhaj," and the entertainer at the 2017 dinner — will return as featured entertainer.

Fadel Allassan

Trump says he doesn't know anything about pandemic office his admin disbanded

President Trump said Friday he doesn't "know anything about" the White House pandemic office his administration disbanded in 2018.

Dave Lawler

Bolsonaro aide tests positive for coronavirus days after Trump meeting

Bolsonaro (L) at dinner with Trump at Mar-a-Lago, March 7. Photo: Jim Watson/AFP via Getty Images

Brazilian President Jair Bolsonaro's press secretary tested positive for coronavirus days after taking part in meetings with President Trump at Mar-a-Lago, Brazilian newspaper O Estado de S. Paulo reports and multiple American outlets have confirmed.

The latest: Bolsonaro is currently being monitored, according to Brazilian media. Fabio Wajngarten, the aide, was photographed with Trump on Saturday.

