6 mins ago - Economy & Business

Macy's dodges bankruptcy by securing $4.5 billion in financing

Dan Primack, author of Pro Rata

A Macy's in Boston on May 31. Photo: Pat Greenhouse/The Boston Globe via Getty Images

Macy’s secured around $4.5 billion in financing, including $3.15 billion pledged against its real estate assets.

Why it matters: This should remove the iconic retailer from bankruptcy watch lists, even if 2020 holiday sales are sluggish.

The big picture: Investor's reactions were not so great, after weeks of growth. Macy's did release preliminary fiscal Q1 numbers that met consensus estimates on the top line and beat them on the bottom line, but now it's more leveraged and warned that sales might not normalize until 2022.

The bottom line: "The retailer, which temporarily shut all its stores in response to local lockdown orders aimed at curbing the spread of the novel coronavirus, was struggling even before the beginning of the pandemic amid changing shopping habits." — Nina Trentmann, WSJ

Dan Primack
9 mins ago - Economy & Business

Police union scrutiny could soon move into investor space

Illustration: Eniola Odetunde/Axios

Police unions are under a political microscope, with reformers arguing that they too often help keep bad cops on the streets.

Why it matters: This controversy could soon move beyond elected officials to venture capital and private equity firms that count police unions among their limited partners.

Axios
Updated 22 mins ago - Politics & Policy

Coronavirus dashboard

Illustration: Eniola Odetunde/Axios

  1. Global: Total confirmed cases as of 10 a.m.: ET: 7,269,974 — Total deaths: 411,953 — Total recoveries — 3,397,273Map.
  2. U.S.: Total confirmed cases as of 10 a.m. ET: 1,979,971 — Total deaths: 112,006 — Total recoveries: 524,855 — Total tested: 21,048,183Map.
  3. Testing: Insurers limit what tests they'll pay for.
  4. Public health: Pfizer says it won't put "huge price" on coronavirus vaccine.
  5. Economy: The U.S. saw only 3.5 million new hires in April — New York Fed's weekly economic index falls for first time in a month.
Rashaan Ayesh
53 mins ago - Politics & Policy

McEnany: Trump's baseless Buffalo protester tweet raised "questions that need to be asked"

White House press secretary Kayleigh McEnany told "Fox & Friends" on Wednesday that President Trump's baseless tweet suggesting that an elderly protester injured by police in Buffalo, N.Y., "could be an ANTIFA provocateur" was just raising "questions that need to be asked."

Why it matters: McEnany's willingness to defend the president regarding the tweet hasn't been shared by others in the Republican Party — as most GOP senators refused to acknowledge it and Trump allies inside and outside the White House were left stunned.

