France and Austria target "Islamist separatism" after terror attacks

Dave Lawler, author of World

Macron (L) with Kurz. Photo: Ludovic Marin/AFP via Getty

In the wake of terror attacks by Islamic extremists, French President Emmanuel Macron has launched a campaign against "Islamist separatism," while Austrian Chancellor Sebastian Kurz plans to outlaw "political Islam."

Why it matters: Both leaders argue that they're targeting not Islam, but Islamic extremism. Both are being accused of fueling Islamophobia.

Driving the news: Gérald Darmanin, Macron's conservative interior minister, ordered inspections of 78 mosques on Thursday and said those found to promote extremism would be shut down.

  • Darmanin said these were isolated cases and that France was "far from a situation of widespread radicalization."
  • But he echoed the warnings about "separatism," or the rejection of French laws and society. Macron has labeled separatism a threat to France's secular values and national unity.
  • Macron's fiery rhetoric after the beheading of Samuel Paty — a teacher targeted for showing a cartoon of the Prophet Muhammad in class — led to protests from Muslim-majority countries like Pakistan and Turkey, and accusations at home that he was enabling discrimination or playing politics to fend off the far-right.

What to watch: Kurz's proposal could be far more sweeping, though it remains fairly vague.

  • Per the FT, Kurz plans to bring legislation to parliament this month that would ban membership in "Islamist" organizations, give police increased powers to make preventative arrests and close down "radical" mosques, and allow the government to "strip radicalized individuals of their citizenship."
  • “We will create a criminal offense called ‘political Islam’ in order to be able to take action against those who are not terrorists themselves but who create the breeding ground for such,” Kurz said last month.

Dave Lawler, author of World
44 mins ago - World

Venezuela's predictable elections herald an uncertain future

The watchful eyes of Hugo Chávez on an election poster in Caracas. Photo: Cristian Hernandez/AFP via Getty

Venezuelans will go to the polls on Sunday, Nicolás Maduro will complete his takeover of the last opposition-held body, and much of the world will refuse to recognize the results.

The big picture: The U.S. and dozens of other countries have backed an opposition boycott of the National Assembly elections on the grounds that — given Maduro's tactics (like tying jobs and welfare benefits to voting), track record, and control of the National Electoral Council — they will be neither free nor fair.

Axios
Updated 2 hours ago - Politics & Policy

Coronavirus dashboard

Illustration: Aïda Amer/Axios

  1. Politics: Biden plans to ask public to wear masks for first 100 days in office.
  2. Health: Study: Increased COVID-19 testing can reduce transmission — Hospitalizations top 100,000 for the first time.
  3. Vaccine: What COVID-19 vaccine trials still need to do — Obama, Bush and Clinton willing to take vaccine in public —WSJ: Pfizer expects to ship half as many COVID vaccines as planned in 2020.
  4. Sports: Tokyo Olympics weighs health tracking app in order to allow fan attendance.
  5. World: Azar's UN remarks to take aim at China.
  6. 🎧Podcast: Faces of COVID creator on telling the stories of those we've lost.
Axios
2 hours ago - Politics & Policy

Biden plans to ask public to wear masks for first 100 days in office

Joe Biden. Photo: Mark Makela/Gettu Images

President-elect Joe Biden told CNN on Thursday that he plans to ask the American public to wear face masks for the first 100 days of his presidency.

The big picture: Biden also stated he has asked NIAID director Anthony Fauci to stay on in his current role, serve as a chief medical adviser and be part of his COVID-19 response team when he takes office early next year.

