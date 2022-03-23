MacKenzie Scott donated almost $3.9 billion to nonprofits since June

Philanthropist MacKenzie Scott announced in a Medium post Wednesday that she has donated nearly $3.9 billion to 465 different organizations over the last nine months.

Why it matters: The announcement continues Scott's ability to upend philanthropic norms by giving away billions of dollars to organizations, as she also did in both 2020 and 2021.

Scott, who has a fortune of $55.7 billion, has been "single-handedly reshaping nonprofits with her giving," per Bloomberg.

Details: Scott, the ex-wife of Amazon founder Jeff Bezos, wrote that the aim of the donations is to "support the needs of underrepresented people from groups of all kinds. The cause of equity has no sides."