Machine learning can't flag false news, new studies show

Current machine learning models aren't yet up to the task of distinguishing false news reports, two new papers by MIT researchers show.

The big picture: After different researchers showed that computers can convincingly generate made-up news stories without much human oversight, some experts hoped that the same machine-learning-based systems could be trained to detect such stories. But MIT doctoral student Tal Schuster's studies show that, while machines are great at detecting machine-generated text, they can't identify whether stories are true or false.