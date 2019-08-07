Sign up for a daily newsletter defining what matters in business and markets

Lyft stock price up after strong revenue and raised outlook

Lyft listing on the Nasdaq. Photo: DON EMMERT/AFP/Getty Images

Lyft's share price is up by more than 11% after the company's Q2 earnings beat analyst revenue expectations, but also posted much wider losses than predicted (largely because of IPO-related stock compensation).

The big picture: Lyft also raised its sales outlook for the year to roughly $3.5 billion.

By the numbers:

  • Revenue: $867.3 million, above the $809 million analysts expected, according to FactSet.
  • Net loss: $644.2 million, much wider than the $445 million analysts expected.
  • Active riders: 21.8 million, up 41% from a year ago.
  • Revenue per active rider: $39.77, up 22% from a year ago.

What’s next: Rival Uber is set to post its earnings Thursday after market close.

