Stories

Lyft pulls scooters out of six major cities

The handle of a Lyft scooter.
Photo: Ronen Tivony/NurPhoto via Getty Images

Lyft is removing its electric scooters out of San Antonio, Dallas, Atlanta, Phoenix, Columbus and Nashville, as the company explained it will shift resources to markets where it "can have the biggest impact," CNET reports.

The big picture: The dockless, rentable, electric scooter trend started with just a couple companies operating in a handful of cities. "Now it's a competitive land grab, with more than a dozen operators that've dropped scooters in hundreds of cities around the world," CNET writes.

  • Lyft will continue to operate its scooters in 13 markets, including Denver, Los Angeles, and Washington, D.C.
  • The ride-hailing company will also lay off 20 employees from its bike and scooter team.

Go deeper:

Lyft