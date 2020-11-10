Searching for smart, safe news you can TRUST?

Lyft co-founder John Zimmer on what comes next for the gig economy

Gig economy companies like Lyft and Uber got a huge win in California last week, when voters approved a measure that will let them continue to classify many of their workers as independent contractors instead of employees.

Axios Re:Cap digs into the ballot measure and what comes next, both in California and nationally, with Lyft co-founder and President John Zimmer.

Go deeper

Alexi McCammond
30 mins ago - Politics & Policy

Biden calls Trump's refusal to concede "an embarrassment"

A seemingly amused President-elect Joe Biden said Tuesday that President Trump's refusal to concede does not "change the dynamic" of his transition plans, but called it "an embarrassment" that "will not help the president’s legacy.”

Driving the news: Biden was asked by several reporters in Wilmington, Del., how he would work with Republicans in Congress who haven't acknowledged his victory and whether Trump's refusal makes it difficult to lead the country in a unified way through the transition period.

Go deeper (1 min. read)Arrow
Axios
Updated 1 hour ago - Politics & Policy

Coronavirus dashboard

Illustration: Aïda Amer/Axios

  1. Politics: Biden unveils coronavirus task force — Trump adviser leading election legal fight tests positive.
  2. Health: The best coronavirus news so far — Coronavirus won't disappear, even with a vaccine.
  3. States: When a red state is overwhelmed.
  4. World: Portugal and Hungary the latest European nations to enter partial lockdown.
  5. 🎧 Podcast: Pfizer CEO says he would've released vaccine data before election if possible.
Go deeper (1 min. read)Arrow
Shawna Chen
2 hours ago - Politics & Policy

More foreign leaders have called to congratulate Biden than GOP senators

Photo: Joe Raedle via Getty

Five world leaders have called to congratulate President-elect Joe Biden — one more than the number of GOP senators who have publicly done so.

Why it matters: The refusal by top Republicans to accept Biden's victory and allow legal options to be exhausted could mean weeks of drama and serve as a distraction from the work that is necessary to ensure a smooth transition of power.

Go deeper (2 min. read)Arrow

