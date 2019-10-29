Lyft bids for customer loyalty with new subscription deal

How it works: For about $20 a month, Lyft Pink subscribers will get:

15% off all car rides

Three free 30-minute bike and scooter rides

Priority pickups at airports

Waived lost and found fees

Other promotions, upgrades, and special perks

Context: Rival Uber already has its own similar subscription, though it’s a bit more expensive at about $25 per month (and with slightly different discounts and perks). Lyft also has other subscription products focused on car rides, but they will be phased out and replaced with this one.

Yes, but: These subscriptions usually only make sense for super users of the service —customers for whom the discounts and freebies will add up to more than the monthly fee.

The bottom line: The companies are battling for customers’ loyalty as their services have become more and more commoditized in major U.S. cities, where riders often use both apps and order a ride from whichever is cheaper or can pick them up faster.