1 hour ago - Economy & Business

Lyft beats Wall Street expectations for Q2

Photo: DON EMMERT/AFP via Getty Images

Lyft Wednesday posted narrower losses and higher revenue than expected for the second quarter, though revenue did fall 61% from the same period last year.

Why it matters: Lyft's business has been hard hit by the coronavirus pandemic as people stay home.

By the numbers:

  • Loss per share: $0.86, compared to $0.99 expected, per Yahoo Finance.
  • Revenue: $339.3 million, compared to $336.8 million expected, per Yahoo Finance.
  • Active riders: 8.7 million, down 60% year-over-year.
  • Revenue per active rider: $39.06, down 2% year-over-year.

Meanwhile, the company is also fighting a new court injunction that would force it and rival Uber to immediately reclassify California drivers as employees.

Updated 14 mins ago - Politics & Policy

Coronavirus dashboard

Illustration: Annelise Capossela/Axios

  1. Global: Total confirmed cases as of 6 p.m. ET: 20,452,313 — Total deaths: 745,530— Total recoveries: 12,640,013Map.
  2. U.S.: Total confirmed cases as of 6 p.m. ET: 5,187,611 — Total deaths: 165,831 — Total recoveries: 1,714,960 — Total tests: 63,252,257Map.
  3. Politics: Pelosi says Mnuchin told her White House is "not budging" on stimulus position.
  4. Business: U.S. already feeling effects of ending unemployment benefits.
  5. Public health: America's two-sided COVID-19 response America is flying blind on its coronavirus response.
  6. Education: New Jersey governor allows schools to reopenGallup: America's confidence in public school system jumps to highest level since 2004.
27 mins ago - Politics & Policy

Harris previews dual role in debut speech: Attacking Trump and humanizing Biden

Sen. Kamala Harris began her first speech as Joe Biden's running mate excoriating President Trump for his "mismanagement" of the coronavirus and scorn for the racial justice movement, before quickly pivoting to how she came to know Biden: through her friendship with his late son Beau.

Why it matters: The debut speech on Wednesday underscored the dual roles that Harris will take on for the rest of the campaign — humanizing Biden during a moment of national crisis and "prosecuting" the case against Trump as a failed president.

Bryan Walsh
44 mins ago - Health

The two sides of America's coronavirus response

Illustration: Eniola Odetunde/Axios

America's bungled political and social response to the coronavirus exists side-by-side with a record-breaking push to create a vaccine with U.S. companies and scientists at the center.

Why it matters: America's two-sided response serves as an X-ray of the country itself — still capable of world-beating feats at the high end, but increasingly struggling with what should be the simple business of governing itself.

