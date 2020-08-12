Lyft beats Wall Street expectations for Q2

Lyft Wednesday posted narrower losses and higher revenue than expected for the second quarter, though revenue did fall 61% from the same period last year.

Why it matters: Lyft's business has been hard hit by the coronavirus pandemic as people stay home.

By the numbers:

Loss per share : $0.86, compared to $0.99 expected, per Yahoo Finance.

: $0.86, compared to $0.99 expected, per Yahoo Finance. Revenue : $339.3 million, compared to $336.8 million expected, per Yahoo Finance.

: $339.3 million, compared to $336.8 million expected, per Yahoo Finance. Active riders: 8.7 million, down 60% year-over-year.

8.7 million, down 60% year-over-year. Revenue per active rider: $39.06, down 2% year-over-year.

Meanwhile, the company is also fighting a new court injunction that would force it and rival Uber to immediately reclassify California drivers as employees.