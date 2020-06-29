Lululemon to buy connected fitness startup Mirror for $500 million

Fitness apparel company Lululemon announced Monday it will buy connected fitness company Mirror for $500 million.

Why it matters: This could be the first in a series of connected fitness acquisitions, by both retail and media companies.

Details: Lululemon and Mirror had an existing business relationship, including a small equity investment, and began acquisition talks fairly recently.

The $500 million is in cash, per a source familiar with the situation.

Mirror raised over $70 million in venture capital since its 2016 founding, most recently last fall at a $300 million valuation. Backers include Lerer Hippeau, Spark Capital, Point72 Ventures, and LionTree Advisors.

Expect to eventually see Mirror displayed in Lululemon stores, which also may host Mirror classes.

The big picture: Shares of connected fitness leader Peloton fell in the aftermarket on the news, although the company remains valued north of $16 billion. Two weeks ago, connected rowing company Hydrow raised $425 million in new funding, while Tonal is reportedly in talks to raise around $250 million.