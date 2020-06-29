30 mins ago - Economy & Business

Lululemon to buy connected fitness startup Mirror for $500 million

Dan Primack, author of Pro Rata

Photo by Jeremy Moeller/Getty Images

Fitness apparel company Lululemon announced Monday it will buy connected fitness company Mirror for $500 million.

Why it matters: This could be the first in a series of connected fitness acquisitions, by both retail and media companies.

Details: Lululemon and Mirror had an existing business relationship, including a small equity investment, and began acquisition talks fairly recently.

  • The $500 million is in cash, per a source familiar with the situation.
  • Mirror raised over $70 million in venture capital since its 2016 founding, most recently last fall at a $300 million valuation. Backers include Lerer Hippeau, Spark Capital, Point72 Ventures, and LionTree Advisors.
  • Expect to eventually see Mirror displayed in Lululemon stores, which also may host Mirror classes.

The big picture: Shares of connected fitness leader Peloton fell in the aftermarket on the news, although the company remains valued north of $16 billion. Two weeks ago, connected rowing company Hydrow raised $425 million in new funding, while Tonal is reportedly in talks to raise around $250 million.

Ursula Perano
17 mins ago - Politics & Policy

McConnell: "We must have no stigma about wearing masks"

Photo: Drew Angerer/Getty Images

Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell (R-Ky.) said in a floor speech on Monday that Americans must have "no stigma — none — about wearing masks when we leave our homes and come near other people."

Why it matters: Results from months of Axios-Ipsos coronavirus polling revealed a stark partisan divide when it comes to wearing masks. In surveys conducted between May 8 and June 22, 65% of Democrats reported wearing a mask every time they leave home, compared to just 35% of Republicans.

Axios
Updated 1 hour ago - Politics & Policy

Coronavirus dashboard

Illustration: Sarah Grillo/Axios

  1. Global: Total confirmed cases as of 4 p.m. ET: 10,199,798 — Total deaths: 502,947 — Total recoveries — 5,169,421Map.
  2. U.S.: Total confirmed cases as of 4 p.m. ET: 2,564,163 — Total deaths: 125,928 — Total recoveries: 685,164 — Total tested: 30,988,013Map.
  3. Federal government: 30% of Americans say they trust Trump administration to get facts right on coronavirus, according to Pew poll.
  4. States: New Jersey pauses reopening process, will not reopen indoor dining this week as planned.
  5. 🎭 Entertainment: Broadway to remain closed until 2021 due to the coronavirus pandemic.
Fadel Allassan
1 hour ago - Politics & Policy

GOP senator demands accountability over reports of Russian bounties on U.S. troops

Sen. Todd Young. Photo: Samuel Corum/Getty Images

Sen. Todd Young (R-Ind.) sent a letter to President Trump on Monday calling for Senate hearings over media reports that U.S. intelligence assessed that a Russian spy unit offered bounties to Taliban-linked militants for killing U.S. troops in Afghanistan.

Why it matters: The letter, from a Republican Trump ally on the Senate Foreign Relations Committee, is a sign that the Senate could break partisan lines to scrutinize whether the president knew about the intelligence — and if so, why he did not act on it.

