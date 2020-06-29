Lululemon to buy connected fitness startup Mirror for $500 million
Photo by Jeremy Moeller/Getty Images
Fitness apparel company Lululemon announced Monday it will buy connected fitness company Mirror for $500 million.
Why it matters: This could be the first in a series of connected fitness acquisitions, by both retail and media companies.
Details: Lululemon and Mirror had an existing business relationship, including a small equity investment, and began acquisition talks fairly recently.
- The $500 million is in cash, per a source familiar with the situation.
- Mirror raised over $70 million in venture capital since its 2016 founding, most recently last fall at a $300 million valuation. Backers include Lerer Hippeau, Spark Capital, Point72 Ventures, and LionTree Advisors.
- Expect to eventually see Mirror displayed in Lululemon stores, which also may host Mirror classes.
The big picture: Shares of connected fitness leader Peloton fell in the aftermarket on the news, although the company remains valued north of $16 billion. Two weeks ago, connected rowing company Hydrow raised $425 million in new funding, while Tonal is reportedly in talks to raise around $250 million.