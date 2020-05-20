2 hours ago - Economy & Business

Luckin Coffee faces Nasdaq delisting following alleged fraud

Illustration: Sarah Grillo/Axios

Luckin Coffee (Nasdaq: LK), the Chinese coffee shop chain that recently fired its CEO and COO for falsifying sales data, yesterday received a delisting notice from Nasdaq. One source says that Luckin didn't sufficiently answer questions Nasdaq had asked.

Why it matters: This comes against the backdrop of Nasdaq tightening its listing standards for closely held companies and those that aren't sufficiently transparent about their accounting. It didn't explicitly cite Chinese issuers like Luckin, but its targets were clear.

What's next: Luckin will appeal Nasdaq's decision, and gets to keep trading on the exchange until its challenge is adjudicated.

The bottom line: It's been just one year since Luckin went public at nearly a $3 billion valuation, later rising to a whopping $13 billion, as investors clamored for a piece of China's homegrown rival to Starbucks. This morning's opening market cap was less than $700 million.

Go deeper

Trump says he's "considering" holding G7 summit in-person at Camp David this summer

President Trump at the closing press conference of the G7 summit in 2019, in Biarritz, France. Photo: Rita Franca/NurPhoto via Getty Images

President Trump tweeted Wednesday that he is "considering" ultimately holding the G7 summit in-person at Camp David this summer after it was moved to a virtual setting in March amid the coronavirus pandemic.

Why it matters: A White House official told Axios then that the virtual move would allow more "resources to be devoted to the urgent needs of each country" because "each nation was preparing to spend large amounts of money and devoted dozens of staff" to the summit.

Go deeper (<1 min. read)Arrow17 mins ago - Politics & Policy

Pompeo bristles at questions over inspector general's firing

Secretary of State Mike Pompeo declared that he should have sought State Department Inspector General Steve Linick's ouster "some time ago," in a short and combative press conference that comes amid a trail of reports about what Linick was investigating before being fired by President Trump at Pompeo's request.

What he's saying: Pompeo dismissed those reports — which include claims he had diplomatic security personnel run errands and walk his dog — as "crazy stuff." He refused to address the reason he wanted Linick fired, but said it could not be an act of retaliation because he never knew "what investigations were taking place."

Go deeper (1 min. read)Arrow36 mins ago - World

Coronavirus spikes vote-by-mail counts in Virginia municipal elections

Data: Virginia Department of Elections. Note: The numbers above show the total number of absentee ballots cast by mail in municipal elections in more than 100 cities and towns across Virginia in 2016 and 2020. This year’s number is preliminary and reflects the number of absentee mail ballots as of Wednesday morning. Chart: Axios Visuals

42 times as many mail-in ballots were cast in Tuesday's Virginia municipal elections than in 2016, according to new data from the Virginia Public Access Project (VPAP).

Why it matters: The state's experience provides an idea of how massively such demand may skyrocket across the U.S. this year because of the coronavirus pandemic — and can serve as a signpost for election officials as they rush to prepare in response to the virus.

Go deeper (1 min. read)Arrow43 mins ago - Politics & Policy