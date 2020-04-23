2 hours ago - Energy & Environment

Lucid Motors touts winter electric vehicle performance

Ben Geman

Screenshot of Lucid Motors video showing prototype testing in winter conditions

Lucid Motors is out with a new video showing off the performance of prototypes of the upcoming Lucid Air luxury EV in cold, snowy, and icy conditions in northern Minnesota.

What they're saying: "The extreme environment is ideal for validating vehicle dynamics as we test features like antilock braking, traction control, and stability control," a blog post alongside the video states.

Why it matters: Electric vehicle manufacturers are taking pains to show that their products perform as well or better than gasoline-powered cars in tough conditions.

  • Last month Ford released footage of the upcoming Mustang Mach-E moving around the Smithers Winter Test Center in Michigan.
  • Lucid's video also comes as EV makers are looking for ways to get noticed during the pandemic, because events like splashy auto show reveals are canceled and car buying is way down.

The big picture: The company, which is backed by $1 billion from Saudi Arabia's sovereign wealth fund, plans to begin initial production of the vehicle at a factory in Arizona late this year.

  • It has not yet revealed pricing specifics but it won't be cheap. The Arizona Republic reports that initial models will be over $100,000.

Joann Muller

Automakers are preparing to restart production in early May

VW's Chattanooga, Tenn., factory plans to resume production May 4. (Photo: VW)

The auto industry is shuddering back to life, after a six-week coronavirus-induced shutdown.

Why it matters: Vehicle manufacturing represents 3% of the nation's gross domestic product and employs 649,000 hourly U.S. workers. Resuming production will not only be a shot in the arm for the American economy, it could also set the tone for how other businesses reopen under strict health safety precautions.

Bryan Walsh

The new "peak oil" could be demand, not production

Data: EIA; Chart: Axios visuals

Fifteen years ago, the world was worried it would run out of oil, yet this week the crude market cratered, with prices for American oil temporarily going negative.

The big picture: While the recent price crash is largely due to unprecedented drops in demand for oil because of COVID-19 lockdown policies, technological advances over the past decade unlocked new supplies in the U.S. and elsewhere.

Ben Geman

Oil prices plunge into negative territory in historic collapse

Illustration: Aïda Amer/Axios

U.S. oil futures prices plummeted into negative territory for the first time ever in trading Monday, a stunning sign of how the glut of unwanted crude is filling up storage infrastructure as the coronavirus pandemic crushes global demand.

The state of play: May futures prices for West Texas Intermediate settled at -$37.63 on NYMEX before recovering somewhat. But prices still remain deep in negative terrain, meaning that holders of oil delivery contracts need to pay to get rid of them.

