Ford touts Mustang Mach-E's winter performance to reassure consumers about electric vehicles
Screenshot of Ford video showing the Mustang Mach-E in the snow
Ford is circulating a new video that touts the ability of the upcoming Mustang Mach-E electric vehicle to handle tough winter conditions.
Why it matters: Reassuring drivers that electric cars can meet all their needs just as well, or better, than their internal-combustion counterparts is important for pushing them into the mainstream.
- “People don’t think about electric vehicles in winter because there really isn’t an electric vehicle out there that satisfies the needs of an all-wheel-drive SUV in winter, and the Mach-e for the first time really does satisfy those needs,” Adam Deibler, Ford’s all-wheel-drive calibration engineer for the car, says in the four-minute clip.
- The video shows lots of footage of the Mach-E moving around at the Smithers Winter Test Center in Michigan.
What's next: Ford plans to begin deliveries of the car late this year.
Go deeper: Ford offers more details about its "Mustang-inspired" electric SUV