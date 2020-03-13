59 mins ago - Energy & Environment

Ford touts Mustang Mach-E's winter performance to reassure consumers about electric vehicles

Ben Geman

Screenshot of Ford video showing the Mustang Mach-E in the snow

Ford is circulating a new video that touts the ability of the upcoming Mustang Mach-E electric vehicle to handle tough winter conditions.

Why it matters: Reassuring drivers that electric cars can meet all their needs just as well, or better, than their internal-combustion counterparts is important for pushing them into the mainstream.

  • “People don’t think about electric vehicles in winter because there really isn’t an electric vehicle out there that satisfies the needs of an all-wheel-drive SUV in winter, and the Mach-e for the first time really does satisfy those needs,” Adam Deibler, Ford’s all-wheel-drive calibration engineer for the car, says in the four-minute clip.
  • The video shows lots of footage of the Mach-E moving around at the Smithers Winter Test Center in Michigan.

What's next: Ford plans to begin deliveries of the car late this year.

Ford offers more details about its "Mustang-inspired" electric SUV

Joann Muller

Ford warns against WiFi interference in talking cars

Illustration: Sarah Grillo/Axios

Promising technology that aims to prevent cars from crashing would be "severely impaired" by interference from a WiFi hotspot, says Ford Motor Co., which is urging the Federal Communications Commission not to reallocate a chunk of radio spectrum reserved for vehicle safety.

Why it matters: Interference from a WiFi signal that might keep children occupied with video games in the back seat could potentially delay the delivery of a basic safety message to their parent's car at precisely the moment it's needed.

Mar 9, 2020 - Economy & Business
Ben Geman

Volkswagen teases the ID.4, its upcoming electric SUV

The ID.4. Photo: Volkswagen

Volkswagen shared Tuesday more information and images of a small electric SUV that the automaker announced will be called the ID.4.

Why it matters, via Car and Driver: "The electric crossover will be the first vehicle on VW's MEB electric platform to make its way to the United States and will initially launch in Europe later in 2020."

Mar 3, 2020 - Energy & Environment
Joann Muller

GM begins historic shift to electric vehicles

GM CEO Mary Barra with the company's flexible electric vehicle platform. Photo: GM

General Motors on Wednesday took the wraps off a broad lineup of electric vehicles powered by a new proprietary battery technology, representing a dramatic transformation of the 112-year-old automaker.

Why it matters: It's a $20 billion bet over the next five years that GM hopes both consumers and investors will endorse as the company walks a tightrope between maximizing sales of its profitable gas-powered trucks and SUVs and delivering on a long-term vision for a cleaner, less congested world.

Mar 4, 2020 - Economy & Business