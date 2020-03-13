Ford touts Mustang Mach-E's winter performance to reassure consumers about electric vehicles

Ford is circulating a new video that touts the ability of the upcoming Mustang Mach-E electric vehicle to handle tough winter conditions.

Why it matters: Reassuring drivers that electric cars can meet all their needs just as well, or better, than their internal-combustion counterparts is important for pushing them into the mainstream.

“People don’t think about electric vehicles in winter because there really isn’t an electric vehicle out there that satisfies the needs of an all-wheel-drive SUV in winter, and the Mach-e for the first time really does satisfy those needs,” Adam Deibler, Ford’s all-wheel-drive calibration engineer for the car, says in the four-minute clip.

The video shows lots of footage of the Mach-E moving around at the Smithers Winter Test Center in Michigan.

What's next: Ford plans to begin deliveries of the car late this year.

