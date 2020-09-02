52 mins ago - Economy & Business

Lucid Motors teases electric sedan specs ahead of big launch

Ben Geman, author of Generate

Image courtesy of Lucid Motors

Lucid Motors is doing its damndest to build interest in its upcoming Lucid Air electric sedan ahead of finally taking the wraps off the thing next week.

Driving the news: The Silicon Valley startup today released new details about the car's drivetrain and performance.

  • A dual-motor edition with up to 1,080 horsepower can cover a quarter-mile in 9.9 seconds, the company said, calling it the only electric sedan with that ability.
  • The electric motors can spin at up to 20,000 rotations per minute. They are part of a 900-plus volt electric drive unit that weighs 163 pounds and can "fit inside a standard airline carry-on roller bag."
  • Each drive unit provides over 650 horsepower, and is smaller and more powerful than the competition, according to Lucid.

The big picture: It's the latest in a burst of announcements about the car, which is slated to launch production at an Arizona factory early next year.

The bottom line: The EV space is getting more crowded, so Lucid has to find ways to stand out — even if that means touting speeds and range that few drivers need.

The intrigue: Lucid said the car's "Wunderbox" charging system is well-equipped for serving as a backup home electricity.

  • "The Wunderbox ... enables a wide array of future-ready, bi-directional power delivery features from the vehicle to the grid (V2G) for situations such as managing home power outages."

Quick take: That's important in California, the country's largest EV market and a place plagued by power outages in recent years.

Dan Primack, author of Pro Rata
30 mins ago - Technology

Chinese export rules add new complication to TikTok Rubik's Cube

Illustration: Aïda Amer/Axios

TikTok is less than two weeks away from President Trump's deal-or-death deadline, but a transaction is feeling even further away than when he first made his threat.

Driving the news: China's new tech export rules could prevent ByteDance from including TikTok's algorithm in its sale of TikTok, which is akin to McDonald's selling a Big Mac without the meat.

Dave Lawler, author of World
Updated 33 mins ago - World

Putin foe Navalny was poisoned with Novichok, German government says

Navalny in 2019. Photo: Dmitry Serebryakov/TASS via Getty Images

Alexei Navalny, the Russian opposition leader and anti-corruption activist, was attacked with the nerve agent Novichok — a calling card of the Russian security services — Germany's government announced on Wednesday.

The state of play: Navalny remains in a coma in a Berlin hospital two weeks after falling ill on a flight from Siberia to Moscow. He is the latest in a string of Kremlin critics to have been poisoned, though Russia denies that any crime took place.

Ina Fried, author of Login
53 mins ago - Technology

Foldable phones are getting their moment

Samsung's Galaxy Z Fold 2 (left) and Microsoft's Surface Duo. Photos: Samsung and Microsoft

Folding-smartphone releases from Samsung and Microsoft show the devices starting to carve out a niche as the equivalent of luxury cars. Still up in the air is whether these phones and their successors can propel the category from novel curiosity into the mainstream.

Why it matters: With the smartphone market slowing, manufacturers have an incentive to bet on new concepts. For now, though, foldable technology comes at a high cost with some key drawbacks cutting into the benefits of packing more screen into a smaller phone.

