Lucid Motors reveals luxury electric vehicle pricing

Lucid Air sedan. Image courtesy of Lucid Motors.

After weeks of dribbling out information, Lucid Motors last night took the wraps off the production-ready version of its Air luxury sedan and revealed pricing for the first time.

What's next: Production begins in the "coming months" at its Arizona factory, with North American deliveries starting next spring, Lucid said.

By the numbers: The cheapest version is around $80,000, or $72,500 with federal EV tax credits, but won't be available until 2022. More souped-up versions run from $95,000 to $169,000 before tax credits.

The intrigue: No EV startup should be called a Tesla "rival" until they actually start delivering vehicles (as Axios' Dan Primack points out). But that said, there's reason to take the Air seriously as a potential challenger to Tesla's Model S and other luxury EVs.

  • Lucid has plenty of money in the form of backing from Saudi Arabia's sovereign wealth fund.
  • CEO and chief tech officer Peter Rawlinson was formerly a senior engineer at Tesla.
  • The company is boasting specs including up to 517-miles of range on a single charge and a quarter-mile speed under 10 seconds.

Why it matters: "[T]here is a sense in the automotive world that Lucid has the internal knowledge and technical chops to tease Tesla’s grip as maker of the ultimate electric luxury sedan," The Verge reports.

What they're saying: "The real opportunity for Lucid will be the base model of the Air that is expected to come in under $100K, which will make the vehicle more accessible to a broader group of consumers," said Edmunds analyst Jessica Caldwell."Until that becomes more readily available Tesla will likely continue to sit on its throne," she said.

No more pandemic blue skies

Smoggy air above the San Francisco Bay area on Aug. 22, 2020. Photo: Jose Carlos Fajardo/MediaNews Group/The Mercury News via Getty Images

After months of cleaner air because of lockdowns, air pollution in many major cities has nearly returned to pre-pandemic levels — and in a few cases, exceeded it.

Why it matters: Smoggy skies are a major, if under-recognized, danger to human health and a substantial drag on the economy. If the lockdowns demonstrated what city life could be like with cleaner air, the fact that pollution has rebounded before the global economy has, underscores how difficult it is to stop.

Inside TikTok's killer algorithm

Illustration: Aïda Amer/Axios

TikTok Wednesday revealed some of the elusive workings of the prized algorithm that keeps hundreds of millions of users worldwide hooked on the viral video app.

Why it matters: The code TikTok uses to pick your next video is a large part of what has led the two-year-old company to achieve broad popularity along with a remarkable $20-$30 billion valuation. The key asset is in play as TikTok's Chinese parent prepares to sell its U.S. operation amid fears about its relationship with China's government.

Special report: The NFL is back and weirder than ever

Illustration: Aïda Amer/Axios

The Chiefs beat the 49ers in Super Bowl LIV on Feb. 2. One day later, the U.S. declared COVID-19 a public health emergency.

The big picture: A lot has happened in the 223 days since then, highlighted by Tom Brady's arrival in Tampa Bay via free agency and Joe Burrow's arrival in Cincinnati via the NFL's first-ever virtual draft. Teams aced the training camp protocols, but without any preseason games, expect to see some rust when they finally take the field for game day.

