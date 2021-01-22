Sign up for our daily briefing

Lucid Motors' methodical manufacturing plan

Lucid Motors manufacturing plant in Casa Grande, Ariz. Photo: Lucid

The U.S. auto industry is spreading west, with electric vehicle companies opening factories far from Detroit, in places like California, Arizona and Texas.

Why it matters: With hundreds of millions of dollars in fresh capital, along with newly issued public stock symbols, many are unproven newcomers with ambitions to become the next Tesla.

Among them is Lucid Motors, whose CEO is a Tesla alum wary of the "production hell" his former boss, Elon Musk, famously described while trying to launch Model 3.

  • "Why boast about something you've not done very well?" Lucid CEO Peter Rawlinson tells Axios in an interview.
  • "Production hell means you didn't plan very well," adds Lucid's vice president of manufacturing, Peter Hochholdinger, a former Audi manufacturing executive who left Tesla in mid-2019 in the midst of its struggles.

Instead, Rawlinson describes Lucid's manufacturing strategy like a chess game, with lots of moving pieces and one move dependent on the next.

  • The planned factory, on 500 acres in Casa Grande, Arizona, one day will be capable of making 400,000 cars a year.
  • But right now, Lucid has just one electric luxury sedan, the Lucid Air. It plans to produce 7,000 this year, and eventually 34,000 annually.

"We don't want to spend $1 billion on a factory for 400,000 units and have all that capital tied up," says Rawlinson.

  • So Lucid is building its factory in phases, as needed, similar to "just-in-time" supply chains.
  • Its next model, an SUV called Project Gravity, is coming in 2023, with expected production of 85,000-90,000 units, says Rawlinson. By then, phase two of the factory will be complete.
  • By the end of the decade, all four phases will be completed, he says.

The complexity of it all is huge, and not without significant risk, Rawlinson admits.

  • "We have a new plant, a new vehicle platform, a new powertrain, new people and now, tragically, we have a pandemic."

Go deeper

Oriana Gonzalez
2 hours ago - Politics & Policy

Senate confirms retired Gen. Lloyd Austin as defense secretary

Photo: Greg Nash-Pool/Getty Images

The Senate voted 93-2 on Friday to confirm retired Gen. Lloyd Austin as secretary of defense. Sens. Mike Lee (R-Utah) and Josh Hawley (R-Mo.) were the sole "no" votes.

Why it matters: Austin is the first Black American to lead the Pentagon and President Biden's second Cabinet nominee to be confirmed.

Go deeper (1 min. read)Arrow
Zachary Basu
3 hours ago - Politics & Policy

House will transmit article of impeachment to Senate on Monday, Schumer says

Photo: Drew Angerer/Getty Images

Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer (D-N.Y.) announced that the House will deliver the article of impeachment against former President Trump for "incitement of insurrection" on Monday.

Why it matters: The Senate is required to begin the impeachment trial at 1pm the day after the article is transmitted.

Go deeper (1 min. read)Arrow
Dan Primack, author of Pro Rata
3 hours ago - Politics & Policy

Private equity bets on delayed tax reform in Biden administration

Illustration: Brendan Lynch/Axios

In normal times, private equity would be nervous about Democratic Party control of both the White House and Congress. But in pandemic-consumed 2021, the industry seems sanguine.

Driving the news: Industry executives and lobbyists paid very close attention to Treasury Secretary nominee Janet Yellen's confirmation hearings this week, and came away convinced that tax reform isn't on the near-term agenda.

Go deeper (1 min. read)Arrow

