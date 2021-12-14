Sign up for our daily briefing

Lucid Motors CEO blasts Elon Musk for Tesla "revisionism"

Former top Tesla engineer Peter Rawlinson — now CEO of rival Lucid Motors — tells "Axios on HBO" that Elon Musk is guilty of “historical revisionism” for downplaying Rawlinson's role in developing the Tesla Model S.

Why it matters: The rivalry between the two companies is intense. Tesla has dominated the global market for electric vehicles for a decade. But Lucid's debut model, with an unprecedented 520-mile driving range, represents a real threat.

Driving the news: Rawlinson tells "Axios on HBO" that Musk asked him to be chief engineer for the Model S and "I took that from a clean sheet with just about six engineers to the car that you know and love today."

  • He left Tesla in 2012, he said, because his elderly mom needed him "and I had a boss that wasn't treating me too well" — refusing to elaborate.

The intrigue: In a May 3 tweet, Musk downplayed Rawlinson's role:

The bottom line: Rawlinson says he's got the business cards and the Securities and Exchange Commission documents to prove his role.

  • "I think it's sort of historical revisionism, isn't it?"

Joann Muller, author of What's Next
Dec 13, 2021 - Axios on HBO

Lucid Motors CEO sees $25,000 electric cars in 4 years

Lucid Motors CEO Peter Rawlinson speaks with Axios transportation correspondent Joann Muller on "Axios on HBO." Photo: "Axios on HBO"

Lucid Motors CEO Peter Rawlinson doesn't "want to be doing wealthy people's cars," he told "Axios on HBO" in an interview that aired Sunday.

Why it matters: Americans are warming up to the idea of electric cars, but the purchase price is still too high for many people, who also worry about how far their car will go before the battery needs recharging.

Sara Fischer, author of Media Trends
1 hour ago - Economy & Business

Peloton spins crisis into viral moment

Data: Newswhip; Chart: Kavya Beheraj/Axios

Peloton's new parody ad is getting lots of attention, helping to offset a brief crisis tied to the debut of HBO's "Sex in the City" sequel Thursday.

Why it matters: The quick turnaround of its new ad helped give Peloton's stock a small boost Monday, following a weekend of bad headlines.

Miriam Kramer, author of Space
1 hour ago - Science

The space industry's monumental 2021

Illustration: Annelise Capossela/Axios

The space industry's tremendous year of huge investments, major human launches and hundreds of satellites sent to space also laid bare just how far the sector has to go before it fully matures.

Why it matters: Years like 2021 help bolster predictions the space industry could be worth more than $1 trillion by 2040.

