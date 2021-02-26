Sign up for our daily briefing

Lucid Motors delays electric vehicle production

Ben Geman, author of Generate

Photo: David Paul Morris/Bloomberg via Getty Images

Arrival of the first vehicle from the high-profile, soon-to-be public EV startup Lucid Motors will take longer than the company planned.

Driving the news: Lucid CEO Peter Rawlinson said in an open letter that COVID-19 is forcing a delay in production of the luxury Lucid Air sedan.

  • "From testing activities to supplier availability to preparing for sales and service, COVID-19 has affected all workstreams," he said of the delay, which was also acknowledged in a Bloomberg interview this week.
  • He said that despite progress, "we won’t be able to start delivering Lucid Air this spring at the level of quality we insist on providing."
  • The company hopes to start production from its Arizona factory "as early as we can in the second half of 2021."

Why it matters: The Financial Times puts it well, noting the delay "highlighted, for anyone perhaps unfamiliar with Tesla’s own meandering journey to profitability, how timelines can slip in the electric-car business."

Yes, but: "Tesla rival" is a term thrown around too much, but Lucid does appear well-poised to make inroads in the EV market.

  • It's well-capitalized with backing from Saudi Arabia's sovereign wealth fund and the Air boasts some impressive specs, notably a 500-plus mile range.

Felix Salmon, author of Capital
Feb 24, 2021 - Economy & Business

Lucid's confusing road to going public

Illustration: Annelise Capossela/Axios

You've never seen a Lucid automobile, let alone driven one. Still, at the close of trade on Wednesday, Lucid Motors was valued by the stock market at $46 billion — roughly the same as Ford Motor Company.

Why it matters: In the absence of any actual product, the main driver of the electric vehicle start-up's reputation has become the stock market. Deliveries of its first car won't happen until the second half of this year at the earliest.

  • The catch: It's always dangerous to conflate a company with its share price. In this case, because Lucid chose to go public via a SPAC, rather than through a traditional IPO, the narrative has become even more confused.

How it works: The company taking Lucid public is a special-purpose acquisition company, or SPAC, with the unwieldy name of Churchill Capital Corp IV. For the time being, CCIV, as it's known to traders, is simply a box of money holding $2.1 billion in cash.

  • CCIV has agreed to swap that cash for 258 million shares in Lucid, as part of a bigger deal that also includes outside investors putting in another $2.5 billion for 167 million shares. In return, Lucid gets not only $4.6 billion in cash but also a stock-market listing.
  • The deal is fantastic for CCIV. It has turned its $2.1 billion into shares that, at Wednesday's close, are worth more than $7 billion.

Flashback: Shares in CCIV were bid up on the stock market in anticipation of the deal. The lower the price that CCIV managed to buy Lucid for, the more CCIV's shares would ultimately be worth.

  • Until Monday evening, no one knew what the merger price would be, so the value of CCIV shares was largely guesswork, even with the heroic assumption that the ultimate market value of Lucid Motors was a known quantity.

Driving the news: After the deal was announced, headlines started appearing saying things like "High-profile SPAC craters" or "Lucid Motors confirms SPAC deal: CCIV stock down 25%." Those headlines risked giving the impression that the stock market didn't welcome the deal, or that the valuation of Lucid had somehow fallen.

  • Reality check: The stock market loves this deal, and loves Lucid, which now carries a truly stratospheric valuation far greater than anything that CCIV was valued at pre-merger. Not that the pre-announcement CCIV share price really meant anything at all, beyond the fact that investors were very excited to get the opportunity to buy into Lucid.

The bottom line: One of the biggest problems with SPACs is that most normal stock-market investors don't yet fully understand how they work.

  • While going public via SPAC can make sense for companies like Lucid, it does tend to be accompanied by a fair amount of confusion and beffudlement.
29 mins ago - Axios on HBO

Preview: "Axios on HBO" interviews White House Senior Advisor Cedric Richmond

On the next episode of "Axios on HBO," Axios co-founder Mike Allen interviews White House Senior Advisor Cedric Richmond.

  • Catch the full interview and much more on Sunday, February 28 at 6 pm. ET/PT on all HBO platforms.
2 hours ago - World

Italy tightens COVID restrictions as experts warn of growing prevalence of variants

Health workers prepare vaccine doses in Iseo, Italy. Photo: Stefano Nicoli/NurPhoto via Getty Images

Italy on Saturday announced it was tightening restrictions in five of the country's 20 regions in an effort curb the spread of the coronavirus.

Driving the news: The announcement comes as health experts and scientists warn of the more transmissible coronavirus variants, per Reuters.

