Lower rates, less risk

Perhaps more important than sustained demand, the mortgage financing landscape now is "very different from 2006," Danielle Hale, chief economist for Realtor.com tells Axios.

By the numbers: She cites metrics like the Mortgage Bankers Association's mortgage credit availability index, which found credit supply at its lowest level since March 2014 in August, and well below where it stood in 2006, at "over 800."

  • "Regulatory and legislative changes made after the last recession ensure that mortgages are more strictly underwritten and lower appetite for risk means lenders have tightened lending criteria compared to last year."
  • Similar metrics like the Urban League's housing credit availability index also show much lower risk being taken by lenders.

But, but, but: There is a downside. Tightening credit requirements also mean that many potential homeowners could be locked out of the market.

  • A June report from the Urban League prepared for the New York Fed noted that while the housing market seems strong, "Beneath the surface, credit has tightened. When credit availability becomes an issue, minority borrowers tend to be disproportionately affected."

Why the real estate boom could keep going for years

Even after reaching all-time high average prices and sales numbers not seen since the height of the 2000s boom, the housing market still has lots of room to run, experts say.

What's happening: There were fears in late 2019 and early this year that price levels had outpaced income growth and become unsustainable — but record-low mortgage rates and promises by the Fed to keep U.S. interest rates at zero through at least 2023 have lit a new fire under the market.

Coronavirus dashboard

  1. Global: Total confirmed cases as of 7 a.m. ET: 33,676,272 — Total deaths: 1,008,411 — Total recoveries: 23,419,066Map.
  2. U.S.: Total confirmed cases as of 7 a.m. ET: 7,191,349 — Total deaths: 206,005 — Total recoveries: 2,813,305 — Total tests: 103,155,189Map.
  3. Health: The coronavirus' alarming impact on the body.
  4. Politics: 7 former FDA commissioners say Trump is undermining agency's credibility
  5. States: NYC's coronavirus positivity rate spikes to highest since June.
  6. Sports: Tennessee Titans close facility amid NFL's first coronavirus outbreak.
  7. World: U.K. beats previous record for new coronavirus cases.
  8. Work: United States of burnout — Asian American unemployment spikes amid pandemic
Trump's 2 chilling debate warnings

One of the few groups in America with anything to celebrate after last night's loud, ugly, rowdy presidential "debate" was the violent, far-right Proud Boys, after President Trump pointedly refused to condemn white supremacist groups.

Why it matters: This was a for-the-history-books moment in a debate that was mostly headache-inducing noise. Trump failed to condemn racist groups after four months when millions marched for racial justice in the country's largest wave of activism in half a century.

