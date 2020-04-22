11 mins ago - Sports

Louisville Slugger faces uncertain future after coronavirus closure

Jeff Tracy

Photo: Andy Lyons/Getty Images

The Louisville Slugger factory — the oldest bat manufacturer in the world — has temporarily closed due to COVID-19, with 90% of its staff being furloughed and all remaining employees taking a 25% pay cut.

By the numbers: The factory produces 1.8 million wood bats annually, with pros ordering between 100–120 each season. According to the company, 80% of all batters in the Hall of Fame were under contract with Louisville Slugger.

The origin story: In 1884, 17-year-old Bud Hillerich took a day off work from his father's wood shop to catch a Louisville Eclipse game — the city's major league team.

  • Their star player, Pete Browning, broke his bat in anger amid a slump, so Hillerich asked if he could make a new one to whatever specifications Browning wanted.
  • In his first game with the new bat, Browning knocked three hits and was hooked for life. Browning's nickname? The Louisville Slugger.

The big picture: For decades, just about everyone used Louisville Sluggers. Ty Cobb, Babe Ruth, Mickey Mantle, Willie Mays, Ted Williams, Hank Aaron, Ken Griffey Jr., Derek Jeter, to name a select and elite few.

  • But these days, though some stars still use them, Louisville Sluggers are hardly the only quality choice.
  • In fact, Louisville Slugger (13.67%) was just the third-most popular bat brand among MLB starters last season, behind Marucci (23.83%) and Victus (18.36%).

The state of play: New contenders often enter an established space to shake things up, and Marucci Sports — which owns both the Marucci and Victus brands — is no different.

  • In 2017, Marucci recognized Victus as a challenger and acquired the upstart brand. Then yesterday, it was announced that Marucci has been acquired for $200 million by a private equity firm.

The bottom line: Louisville Slugger is still the official bat of Major League Baseball, but unlike all uniforms being made by Nike, or all balls being made by Rawlings (which, by the way, MLB owns), players can choose their bat-maker.

  • In the past, that competition played right into Louisville Slugger's hands. But they no longer stand alone at the top of the bat-making industry, and the 135-year-old company now faces its biggest challenge yet.

Go deeper

Axios

U.S. coronavirus updates

Data: The Center for Systems Science and Engineering at Johns Hopkins; Map: Andrew Witherspoon/Axios. This graphic includes "probable deaths" that New York City began reporting on April 14.

The death toll from the novel coronavirus in the United States surpassed 45,000 early Wednesday.

By the numbers: COVID-19 has infected more than 825,000 people and over 75,500 have recovered from the virus in the U.S., per Johns Hopkins. More than 4.1 million tests have been conducted.

Updated 8 hours ago - Health
Dan PrimackKia Kokalitcheva

The legacy of Kleiner Perkins' 2006 pandemic fund

Illustration: Sarah Grillo/Axios

Fourteen years ago, venture capital firm Kleiner Perkins raised $200 million for a fund dedicated to "worldwide pandemic preparedness and global health, with a focus on surveillance and detection, diagnostics, vaccines and drugs.”

Why it matters: Several companies from that portfolio are now part of the fight against COVID-19, and the fund's partners played a part in creating a government agency called BARDA that's been helping to fund test and vaccine development efforts for the coronavirus.

23 hours ago - Economy & Business
Rebecca Falconer

Bloomberg spent $1 billion on 104-day presidential campaign

Mike Bloomberg. Photo: Spencer Platt/Getty Images

Former New York City Mayor Mike Bloomberg spent more than $1 billion during his Democratic presidential campaign that lasted for 104 days — including $176 million in March, a filing to the Federal Election Commission Monday shows.

The big picture: Bloomberg won 55 delegates and one contest in the primary, in American Samoa, after paying out about $18 million per delegate. He spent over $580 million on advertising and a campaign operation of 2,400 staff in 43 states from his November launch to his campaign suspension in March. He paid $23.3 million in salary, fees, payroll taxes and fringe benefits. Some former staffers filed a lawsuit after he reneged on a vow to pay them through November, even if he weren't the nominee.

Go deeper: Letter from Planet Bloomberg

Apr 20, 2020 - Politics & Policy