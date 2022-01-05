Sign up for our daily briefing

Louisiana governor pardons Plessy, from "separate but equal" ruling

Oriana Gonzalez

A sign outside the Homer Plessy Community School in New Orleans. Photo: Barry Lewis/InPictures via Getty Images

Louisiana Gov. John Bel Edwards (D) posthumously pardoned Homer Plessy on Wednesday, over a century after he was arrested for boarding a "whites-only" train car in an effort to abolish a Jim Crow law that mandated segregated railroad cars.

The big picture: Plessy was charged with boarding the wrong train car at the time. His lawyers argued that the state law was unconstitutional. The case ultimately reached the U.S. Supreme Court, which ruled in 1896 that the law — and thus racial segregation — did not violate the 14th Amendment, establishing the "separate but equal" doctrine.

  • The Plessy v. Ferguson case "ushered in a half-century of laws calling for 'separate but equal' accommodations that kept Black people in segregated schools, housing, theaters and other venues," AP notes.
  • It was not until 1954 that the Supreme Court ruled in Brown v. Board of Education that the notion of "separate but equal" was unconstitutional.

Catch up quick: In early 1897, Plessy pleaded guilty to the charge and was fined. He died in 1925.

  • The Louisiana Board of Pardons voted to pardon Plessy in November.

State of play: Wednesday's pardon took place in a spot near where Plessy was arrested. Relatives of Plessy, as well as those John Howard Ferguson, the judge who oversaw the case against him, were in attendance.

What they're saying: "I'm holding back tears, y'all. I feel like my feet are not touching the ground today because the ancestors are carrying me," said Keith Plessy, a relative of Plessy.

  • "On behalf of my family ... Homer Plessy will have his way today," he added.

"This is a day that should have never have had to happen," said Gov. Edwards.

  • He mentioned the dissent of John Marshall Harlan, the only Supreme Court justice who voted in favor of Plessy: "Justice Harlan's dissent demonstrates that justice and decency dictate the absolute necessity that we come together this morning for this posthumous pardon, so that the last chapter in this saga ... celebrates [Plessy's] call as right and just."
  • "It was important that the office that prosecuted Homer Plessy be the office that asked for his name to be pardoned," said New Orleans District Attorney Jason Williams. "Homer Plessy was not a criminal. He was then and is now a hero."

Barak Ravid, author of from Tel Aviv
14 mins ago - World

Scoop: Israel's military intel chief says Iran deal better than no deal

Israel Prime Minister Naftali Bennett (center) hosts a Cabinet meeting. Photo: Ronen Zvulun/Pool via Getty Images

The head of Israeli military intelligence told ministers during a Security Cabinet meeting on Sunday that Israel will be better off if the Iran nuclear talks lead to a deal rather than collapsing without one, two Cabinet ministers who attended the meeting tell me.

Why it matters: While Israel campaigned vigorously against the 2015 nuclear deal, and Prime Minister Naftali Bennett continues to take hawkish positions on diplomacy with Iran, the statements from Maj. Gen. Aharon Haliva reflect a broader shift in the thinking of the Israeli defense establishment.

Mike D'Onofrio
Updated 2 hours ago - Axios Philadelphia

Philadelphia row house fire kills at least 13, including 7 kids

Philadelphia firefighters work at the scene of a deadly row house fire in the Fairmount neighborhood of Philadelphia Wednesday. Photo: Matt Rourke/AP

A large fire in a Philadelphia row house Wednesday left at least 13 people dead — including seven children, fire officials confirmed.

Driving the news: The number of dead remains "dynamic" and could change as the recovery effort continues inside the second floor of a duplex in the 800 block of N 23rd Street, deputy fire commissioner Craig Murphy said during a morning news conference.

Jonathan SwanJacob Knutson
2 hours ago - Politics & Policy

Ex-White House press secretary to meet with Jan. 6 committee

Former White House press secretary Stephanie Grisham at the White House in September 2019. Photo: Al Drago/Bloomberg via Getty Images

Former White House press secretary Stephanie Grisham is scheduled to meet with the select committee investigating the Jan. 6 Capitol riot on Wednesday night, after she was invited by member Rep. Jamin Raskin (D-Md.), according to a source with direct knowledge of the planned meeting.

Why it matters: Grisham, who was replaced as press secretary in April 2020, was chief of staff to former first lady Melania Trump at the time of the riot and may offer the investigation new information on the events inside the White House on and around that day.

