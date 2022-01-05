Sign up for our daily briefing
Make your busy days simpler with Axios AM/PM. Catch up on what's new and why it matters in just 5 minutes.
Catch up on the day's biggest business stories
Subscribe to Axios Closer for insights into the day’s business news and trends and why they matter
Sign up for Axios Pro Rata
Dive into the world of dealmakers across VC, PE and M&A with Axios Pro Rata. Delivered daily to your inbox by Dan Primack and Kia Kokalitcheva.
Sports news worthy of your time
Binge on the stats and stories that drive the sports world with Axios Sports. Sign up for free.
Tech news worthy of your time
Get our smart take on technology from the Valley and D.C. with Axios Login. Sign up for free.
Get the inside stories
Get an insider's guide to the new White House with Axios Sneak Peek. Sign up for free.
Catch up on coronavirus stories and special reports, curated by Mike Allen everyday
Catch up on coronavirus stories and special reports, curated by Mike Allen everyday
Want a daily digest of the top Denver news?
Get a daily digest of the most important stories affecting your hometown with Axios Denver
Want a daily digest of the top Des Moines news?
Get a daily digest of the most important stories affecting your hometown with Axios Des Moines
Want a daily digest of the top Twin Cities news?
Get a daily digest of the most important stories affecting your hometown with Axios Twin Cities
Want a daily digest of the top Tampa Bay news?
Get a daily digest of the most important stories affecting your hometown with Axios Tampa Bay
Want a daily digest of the top Charlotte news?
Get a daily digest of the most important stories affecting your hometown with Axios Charlotte
Want a daily digest of the top Nashville news?
Get a daily digest of the most important stories affecting your hometown with the Axios Nashville newsletter.
Want a daily digest of the top Columbus news?
Get a daily digest of the most important stories affecting your hometown with the Axios Columbus newsletter.
Want a daily digest of the top Dallas news?
Get a daily digest of the most important stories affecting your hometown with the Axios Dallas newsletter.
Want a daily digest of the top Austin news?
Get a daily digest of the most important stories affecting your hometown with the Axios Austin newsletter.
Want a daily digest of the top Atlanta news?
Get a daily digest of the most important stories affecting your hometown with the Axios Atlanta newsletter.
Want a daily digest of the top Philadelphia news?
Get a daily digest of the most important stories affecting your hometown with the Axios Philadelphia newsletter.
Want a daily digest of the top Chicago news?
Get a daily digest of the most important stories affecting your hometown with the Axios Chicago newsletter.
Sign up for Axios NW Arkansas
Stay up-to-date on the most important and interesting stories affecting NW Arkansas, authored by local reporters
Want a daily digest of the top DC news?
Get a daily digest of the most important stories affecting your hometown with the Axios DC newsletter.
A sign outside the Homer Plessy Community School in New Orleans. Photo: Barry Lewis/InPictures via Getty Images
Louisiana Gov. John Bel Edwards (D) posthumously pardoned Homer Plessy on Wednesday, over a century after he was arrested for boarding a "whites-only" train car in an effort to abolish a Jim Crow law that mandated segregated railroad cars.
The big picture: Plessy was charged with boarding the wrong train car at the time. His lawyers argued that the state law was unconstitutional. The case ultimately reached the U.S. Supreme Court, which ruled in 1896 that the law — and thus racial segregation — did not violate the 14th Amendment, establishing the "separate but equal" doctrine.
- The Plessy v. Ferguson case "ushered in a half-century of laws calling for 'separate but equal' accommodations that kept Black people in segregated schools, housing, theaters and other venues," AP notes.
- It was not until 1954 that the Supreme Court ruled in Brown v. Board of Education that the notion of "separate but equal" was unconstitutional.
Catch up quick: In early 1897, Plessy pleaded guilty to the charge and was fined. He died in 1925.
- The Louisiana Board of Pardons voted to pardon Plessy in November.
State of play: Wednesday's pardon took place in a spot near where Plessy was arrested. Relatives of Plessy, as well as those John Howard Ferguson, the judge who oversaw the case against him, were in attendance.
What they're saying: "I'm holding back tears, y'all. I feel like my feet are not touching the ground today because the ancestors are carrying me," said Keith Plessy, a relative of Plessy.
- "On behalf of my family ... Homer Plessy will have his way today," he added.
"This is a day that should have never have had to happen," said Gov. Edwards.
- He mentioned the dissent of John Marshall Harlan, the only Supreme Court justice who voted in favor of Plessy: "Justice Harlan's dissent demonstrates that justice and decency dictate the absolute necessity that we come together this morning for this posthumous pardon, so that the last chapter in this saga ... celebrates [Plessy's] call as right and just."
- "It was important that the office that prosecuted Homer Plessy be the office that asked for his name to be pardoned," said New Orleans District Attorney Jason Williams. "Homer Plessy was not a criminal. He was then and is now a hero."