Sign up for our daily briefing
Make your busy days simpler with Axios AM/PM. Catch up on what's new and why it matters in just 5 minutes.
Catch up on the day's biggest business stories
Subscribe to Axios Closer for insights into the day’s business news and trends and why they matter
Sign up for Axios Pro Rata
Dive into the world of dealmakers across VC, PE and M&A with Axios Pro Rata. Delivered daily to your inbox by Dan Primack and Kia Kokalitcheva.
Sports news worthy of your time
Binge on the stats and stories that drive the sports world with Axios Sports. Sign up for free.
Tech news worthy of your time
Get our smart take on technology from the Valley and D.C. with Axios Login. Sign up for free.
Get the inside stories
Get an insider's guide to the new White House with Axios Sneak Peek. Sign up for free.
Catch up on coronavirus stories and special reports, curated by Mike Allen everyday
Catch up on coronavirus stories and special reports, curated by Mike Allen everyday
Want a daily digest of the top Denver news?
Get a daily digest of the most important stories affecting your hometown with Axios Denver
Want a daily digest of the top Des Moines news?
Get a daily digest of the most important stories affecting your hometown with Axios Des Moines
Want a daily digest of the top Twin Cities news?
Get a daily digest of the most important stories affecting your hometown with Axios Twin Cities
Want a daily digest of the top Tampa Bay news?
Get a daily digest of the most important stories affecting your hometown with Axios Tampa Bay
Want a daily digest of the top Charlotte news?
Get a daily digest of the most important stories affecting your hometown with Axios Charlotte
Want a daily digest of the top Nashville news?
Get a daily digest of the most important stories affecting your hometown with the Axios Nashville newsletter.
Want a daily digest of the top Columbus news?
Get a daily digest of the most important stories affecting your hometown with the Axios Columbus newsletter.
Want a daily digest of the top Dallas news?
Get a daily digest of the most important stories affecting your hometown with the Axios Dallas newsletter.
Want a daily digest of the top Austin news?
Get a daily digest of the most important stories affecting your hometown with the Axios Austin newsletter.
Want a daily digest of the top Atlanta news?
Get a daily digest of the most important stories affecting your hometown with the Axios Atlanta newsletter.
Want a daily digest of the top Philadelphia news?
Get a daily digest of the most important stories affecting your hometown with the Axios Philadelphia newsletter.
Want a daily digest of the top Chicago news?
Get a daily digest of the most important stories affecting your hometown with the Axios Chicago newsletter.
Sign up for Axios NW Arkansas
Stay up-to-date on the most important and interesting stories affecting NW Arkansas, authored by local reporters
Want a daily digest of the top DC news?
Get a daily digest of the most important stories affecting your hometown with the Axios DC newsletter.
A Louisiana-based oil company will pay $43 million in civil penalties and damages and $432 million to a clean-up trust fund to resolve liability for a spill in the Gulf of Mexico, the Justice Department announced Wednesday.
Why it matters: Taylor Energy's former Gulf of Mexico offshore oil production facility is the source of the longest-running oil spill in U.S. history, ongoing since 2004, per a Department of Justice statement.
- Nicole LeBoeuf, director of NOAA's National Ocean Service said in a statement the proposed settlement "represents an important down payment to address impacts" of the spill — which began when a Taylor Energy production platform some 10 miles off Louisiana's coast collapsed during Hurricane Ivan.
- The resulting oil discharge "continues to this day," the DOJ noted.
Details: Under the settlement agreement that's subject to final court approval, Taylor must dismiss three existing lawsuits it filed against the federal government. But it does not admit any liability.
The big picture: Ivan triggered a mudslide, causing the Taylor production platform to collapse, with 16 of the 25 damaged undersea wells leaking since then, per the New York Times.
- Taylor managed to cap the others but said it couldn't do so with the rest because were "buried under so much mud and debris," per the NYT.
- U.S. Coast Guard Capt. Will Watson, sector commander in New Orleans, noted in a statement that for the past three years teams had removed more than 800,000 gallons of oil that had been discharging into the Gulf of Mexico.
What they're saying: "Despite being a catalyst for beneficial environmental technological innovation, the damage to our ecosystem caused by this 17-year-old oil spill is unacceptable," said Duane Evans, U.S. attorney for the Eastern District of Louisiana.
For the record: Taylor "sold its oil and gas assets in 2008 and ceased all drilling and production operations," according to a website statement. It now exists today solely to respond to the spill.
The other side: Taylor couldn't immediately be reached for comment.
- The company said in a statement to CBS' "60 Minutes" when the show covered the spill last month that Taylor "has retained and relied upon the world's foremost experts to study and then recommend a plan of action... We continue to advocate for a response driven by science."
What's next: The US District court will decide whether to approve the settlement's proposed consent decree at a date to be scheduled.