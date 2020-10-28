The Los Angeles Dodgers won their seventh World Series in franchise history with a 3-1 Game 6 victory over the Tampa Bay Rays on Tuesday.

The big picture: It's the Dodgers' first championship since 1988, though they've won the NL West division in eight straight seasons and reached the World Series three times in the last four years.

The Dodgers' 43-17 regular season record was the best in Major League Baseball in a pandemic-shortened season that saw 102 fewer games played than in most years.

The two teams squared off at neutral-site Globe Life Field in Arlington, Texas, a venue that began to allow in-person attendance in the National League Championship Series after a season of empty stadiums.

This year's experimental playoff format included 16 teams instead of the regular 10-team field, bubble locations instead of teams playing in their home cities, and limited off days.

Flashback: The Dodgers made quick work of the Milwaukee Brewers and the San Diego Padres in the first two rounds of the playoffs and came back from a 3-1 deficit against the Atlanta Braves in the NLCS to reach the World Series.