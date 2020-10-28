17 mins ago - Sports

Los Angeles Dodgers win World Series

Mookie Betts slides home safely to give the Dodgers a 2-1 lead. Photo: Tom Pennington/Getty Images

The Los Angeles Dodgers won their seventh World Series in franchise history with a 3-1 Game 6 victory over the Tampa Bay Rays on Tuesday.

The big picture: It's the Dodgers' first championship since 1988, though they've won the NL West division in eight straight seasons and reached the World Series three times in the last four years.

The Dodgers' 43-17 regular season record was the best in Major League Baseball in a pandemic-shortened season that saw 102 fewer games played than in most years.

  • The two teams squared off at neutral-site Globe Life Field in Arlington, Texas, a venue that began to allow in-person attendance in the National League Championship Series after a season of empty stadiums.
  • This year's experimental playoff format included 16 teams instead of the regular 10-team field, bubble locations instead of teams playing in their home cities, and limited off days.

Flashback: The Dodgers made quick work of the Milwaukee Brewers and the San Diego Padres in the first two rounds of the playoffs and came back from a 3-1 deficit against the Atlanta Braves in the NLCS to reach the World Series.

Orion Rummler
7 hours ago - Politics & Policy

Apple TV+ strikes show deal with Jon Stewart

Jon Stewart in D.C. on Sept. 15. Photo: Paul Morigi/Getty Images

Jon Stewart, the former host of "The Daily Show," is set to release a yet-t0-be titled "original current affairs series" with Apple TV+ through a multiyear partnership announced Tuesday, per the Hollywood Reporter.

The big picture: Stewart, who set the tone for cable news parodies like "The Colbert Report," has remained out of the public eye since retiring in 2015. But he has championed political causes — including the September 11th Victim Compensation Fund.

Rebecca Falconer
2 mins ago - Politics & Policy

Unrest in Philadelphia after fatal police shooting of Black man

Demonstrators rally on Tuesday near the location where Walter Wallace was killed by two police officers in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania. Photo: Mark Makela/Getty Images

The Pennsylvania National Guard was mobilized Tuesday during a tense second night of protests in Philadelphia over the fatal police shooting of Walter Wallace, a 27-year-old Black man.

Driving the news: Philadelphia Jim Kenney (D) and Police Commissioner Danielle Outlaw said in a joint statement Monday that police were launching a "full investigation" to answer questions that arose from video that captured part of the incident with police.

Axios
Updated 49 mins ago - Politics & Policy

Coronavirus dashboard

Illustration: Sarah Grillo/Axios

  1. Politics: Obama: Trump is "jealous of COVID's media coverage" Axios-Ipsos poll: Federal response has only gotten worse.
  2. Health: Hospitals face a crush — 13 states set single-day case records last week.
  3. Business: Winter threat spurs new surge of startup activity.
  4. Media: Pandemic causes TV providers to lose the most subscribers ever.
  5. States: Nearly two dozen Minnesota cases traced to three Trump campaign events.
  6. World: Putin mandates face masks.
