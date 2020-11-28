Los Angeles County issues stay-at-home order, limits gatherings

Los Angeles County health officials announced a new three-week stay-at-home order on Friday, urging residents not to gather with people beyond their immediate household starting Monday.

The state of play: The new "safer-at-home" order comes as the county — the most populous in the U.S. — confirmed 24 new deaths and 4,544 COVID-19 cases, with a five-day average of 4,751 new cases.

County officials set a threshold for issuing additional measures to diminish the spread of the coronavirus starting Nov. 17, saying that if the five-day average hit 4,500 cases or if hospitalizations surpassed 2,000 daily, a new order would follow.

As of Friday, there were 1,893 hospitalizations across the county area, and 24% are in intensive care.

Details: The latest order advises residents to remain home "as much as possible" and wear face coverings when outside.

It prohibits people from gathering with others not in their immediate household, but excludes religious services and protests because they are "constitutionally protected rights."

Businesses will have new occupancy limits, with essential retail businesses operating at 35% public capacity and indoor non-essential businesses at 20%.

Restaurants and other eateries will remain closed for in-person dining, but will stay open for delivery and pick-up.

Beaches, trails and parks will be open, but with new safety requirements in place. Playgrounds and card rooms will close.

Schools and day camps will remain open, except for those that reach three or more coronavirus cases across 14 days. Those should close for two weeks.

The Mayor of Los Angeles, Eric Garcetti, tweeted on Friday telling people they need to "act now to slow the spread."