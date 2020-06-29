1 hour ago - Health

Los Angeles County could run out of hospital beds in weeks, officials warn

Photo: Frederic J. Brown/AFP via Getty Images

Health officials in Los Angeles County are sounding the alarm over a sudden and rapid surge in new coronavirus cases and hospitalizations, the LA Times reports.

Why it matters: The uptick has the potential to overwhelm the area's medical system, with health officials now projecting that LA County could run out of hospital beds in two to three weeks, according to the Times. Intensive care unit beds could reach their capacity sometime in July.

Between the lines: The recent spike has coincided with the relaxing of restrictions aimed at preventing the spread of the virus. California is in the third phase of Gov. Gavin Newsom's four-stage plan to reopen the state.

  • The transmission rate has increased since the state began easing the rules: In early May, every person who contracted the virus infected fewer than one person, on average. Now, each person with the virus infects an average of 1.26 people.
  • Newsom on Sunday ordered LA County and six others to close bars amid the new surge in cases.

What they're saying: “We are seeing an increase in transmission. We’re seeing more people get sick and go into the hospital. This is very much a change in the trajectory of the epidemic over the past several days. It’s a change for the worse and a cause for concern,” said Christina Ghaly, LA County’s director of health services.

  • Assuming the rate of transmission continues at the current rate, "we are at risk of running out of hospital beds if we don’t take steps to increase that capacity within the next two to three weeks,” said Roger Lewis, director of the COVID-19 demand modeling unit for LA County.
  • Lewis also pointed out that it can take three to four weeks after initial exposure for patients to become sick enough to be hospitalized. "So even if steps are taken immediately to reduce the spread in the community, we do expect to see a continued uptick in the next two to four weeks,” he added.

Go deeper

Axios
Updated 14 hours ago - Health

World coronavirus updates

Data: The Center for Systems Science and Engineering at Johns Hopkins; Map: Axios Visuals

The world hit two grim global coronavirus milestones on Sunday — 10 million confirmed cases and 500,000 deaths.

The big picture: The pandemic's spread looks to be intensifying around the globe, bringing closer a worst-case scenario in which many of developing countries are left with deep and long-lasting economic damage.

Go deeper (1 min. read)Arrow
Axios
Updated 17 hours ago - Health

U.S. coronavirus updates

Data: The Center for Systems Science and Engineering at Johns Hopkins; Map: Andrew Witherspoon/Axios. This graphic includes "probable deaths" that New York City began reporting on April 14.

More than 38,800 people tested positive for the novel coronavirus in the U.S. on Sunday, as cases continue to spike across the country, Johns Hopkins data shows.

By the numbers: At least 26 states reported rises in COVID-19 infections over the past week, with new cases up 77% in Arizona, 75% in Michigan, 70% in Texas and 66% in Florida.

Go deeper (2 min. read)Arrow
Rebecca Falconer
16 hours ago - Health

Texas Medical Center removes ICU data as coronavirus cases spike

Baylor St. St Luke's Medical Center, located in the Texas Medical Center in Houston, Texas, on June 24. Photo: Zeng Jingning/China News Service via Getty Images

The Texas Medical Center stopped publishing information on intensive care unit capacities, after an earlier update showed its hospitals reaching 100% base capacity due to the coronavirus pandemic, the Houston Chronicle first reported on Sunday.

Why it matters: Gov. Greg Abbott (R) this week paused plans to reopen the economy and suspended elective surgeries in several areas, including Houston as COVID-19 cases surge. The Houston-based TMC states on its website that its hospital system in Houston represents the "largest medical city in the world."

Go deeper (1 min. read)Arrow