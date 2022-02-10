The rights to J.R.R. Tolkien's work are precious indeed.

Catch up fast: With apologies to Gollum, a wide range of rights to the "Lord of the Rings" author's material is heading to auction and expected to command more than $2 billion, Variety reports.

A company previously owned by the late Saul Zaentz is selling its Tolkien intellectual property, including film, merchandising and gaming.

The move comes as fans of Tolkien’s work await Amazon’s epic “Lord of the Rings” TV series, “The Rings of Power," set to debut in September.

Nathan’s thought bubble: Soon Amazon may own an even greater chunk of Middle Earth.