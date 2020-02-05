1 hour ago - Technology

Longtime LinkedIn CEO stepping down

Kyle DalyDan Primack

LinkedIn CEO Jeff Weiner. Photo: Matt Winkelmeyer/Getty Images

Jeff Weiner is stepping down as LinkedIn's CEO after 11 years in the job, handing the reins to the company's product chief Ryan Roslansky and becoming executive chairman.

Why it matters: Weiner has been one of Silicon Valley's most durable executives, steering LinkedIn through a 2011 IPO and then a $26 billion acquisition by Microsoft in 2016.

Between the lines: The selection of a longtime lieutenant as Weiner's replacement means LinkedIn will likely remain committed to maintaining a distinct identity and culture from Microsoft.

What's next: The handover will take place June 1, per a LinkedIn blog post. Roslansky "will report directly to Satya Nadella and join Microsoft’s senior leadership team, just as Jeff did," according to the post.

  • Tomer Cohen, who is currently VP of LinkedIn Marketing Solutions, will replace Roslansky as head of product.
  • Roslansky has worked closely with Weiner on efforts like the 2015 acquisition of video-learning platform Lynda.

As for Weiner, he told Axios that as executive chairman, he intends to focus on "vision," including pushing forward on company initiatives to "create economic opportunity for every member of the global workforce" and "help ensure we're leveling the playing field for underserved communities."

  • "Beyond that, top priority will be supporting Ryan and the exec team, mentoring and coaching our next generation of leaders, helping with product and strategy (when asked) and representing the company externally with customers, partners, governments and the media," he added.

Go deeper

Felix Salmon

The role of executive chairman provides power without accountability

Illustration: Eniola Odetunde/Axios

After replacing herself as CEO of Away in December following a major investigation into a toxic corporate culture at the suitcase company, Steph Korey has now unresigned, telling the New York Times' Andrew Ross Sorkin that she would instead stay on as co-CEO.

Why it matters: Korey's December announcement said that her new job would be "executive chairman" — the classic role of someone who wants power without accountability.

Go deeperArrowJan 16, 2020
Orion Rummler

Google cashes in on law enforcement data requests

Illustration: Sarah Grillo/Axios

Google began capitalizing on law enforcement's request for user data this month, the New York Times reports.

The big picture: Big Tech giants like Amazon, Facebook, Twitter, TikTok, and Microsoft explicitly announce they might seek reimbursement for giving personal data to federal agencies and law enforcement, which they're legally entitled to do.

Go deeperArrowJan 25, 2020
Dion Rabouin

The Xbox Series X-Playstation 5 battle could bump tech stocks higher

Data: Yahoo Finance; Chart: Axios Visuals

Microsoft has been a big winner for stock traders over the past year, delivering gains of nearly 60%. But Sony hasn't been far behind and the two companies are preparing to go head-to-head again in the gaming sphere as Sony releases its PlayStation 5 and Microsoft debuts Xbox Series X.

What's happening: A poll from research firm Civic Science shows U.S. consumers favor the Xbox, with 57% of respondents saying they are more excited for the latest Microsoft offering than its Sony rival. The same result holds true across gender and racial lines.

Go deeperArrowJan 13, 2020