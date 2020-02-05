Longtime LinkedIn CEO stepping down

Jeff Weiner is stepping down as LinkedIn's CEO after 11 years in the job, handing the reins to the company's product chief Ryan Roslansky and becoming executive chairman.

Why it matters: Weiner has been one of Silicon Valley's most durable executives, steering LinkedIn through a 2011 IPO and then a $26 billion acquisition by Microsoft in 2016.

Between the lines: The selection of a longtime lieutenant as Weiner's replacement means LinkedIn will likely remain committed to maintaining a distinct identity and culture from Microsoft.

What's next: The handover will take place June 1, per a LinkedIn blog post. Roslansky "will report directly to Satya Nadella and join Microsoft’s senior leadership team, just as Jeff did," according to the post.

Tomer Cohen, who is currently VP of LinkedIn Marketing Solutions, will replace Roslansky as head of product.

Roslansky has worked closely with Weiner on efforts like the 2015 acquisition of video-learning platform Lynda.

As for Weiner, he told Axios that as executive chairman, he intends to focus on "vision," including pushing forward on company initiatives to "create economic opportunity for every member of the global workforce" and "help ensure we're leveling the playing field for underserved communities."